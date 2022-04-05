ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The best places to work remotely in the US

 4 days ago
People across the country continue to work from home after COVID-19 policies forced them out of the office, but the ease of remote work might depend on where a person lives.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 12 metrics, including internet access and cost, cyber security and share of the population working remotely before the pandemic, to determine the best places in the U.S. to telework.

Workers in New Hampshire enjoy the best cybersecurity, while remote employees in California pay the lowest average cost for internet access.

Currently, Washington, D.C., has the highest share of remote workers, but the nation’s capital came in second overall behind New Jersey — which had the fourth highest number of households with internet access.

Delaware, Connecticut and Massachusetts rounded out the top five best places to work remotely.

“New Jersey is the best state for working from home due in part to the fact that the state provides a comfortable and affordable environment for working remotely, with nearly 97 percent of households having internet speeds above 25Mbps,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said in a news release.

“In addition, New Jersey has the second-best access to low-priced internet plans in the country. Plus, New Jersey has one of the highest percentages of people who could potentially work from home, so many workers can take advantage of these good remote work conditions,” Gonzalez added.

Meanwhile, the analysis found that Alaska was the worst place to work remotely in the U.S., partly due to limited access to broadband internet alongside its low share of teleworkers.

“On top of that, Alaska is the seventh lowest ranked state when it comes to cybersecurity and has the fifth highest cost of electricity in the nation,” Gonzalez continued. “For many people, working from home in Alaska will be difficult, costly and risky.”

Here are the ten best places to work remotely in the U.S.

1. New Jersey

2. Washington, D.C.

3. Delaware

4. Connecticut

5. Massachusetts

6. Utah

7. Texas

8. Washington

9. Maryland

10. New York

