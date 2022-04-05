CTA Red Line operator, who left train to help retrieve fallen phone, is pushed onto tracks at Granville stop in Edgewater

A CTA Red Line train moves through the Granville station in the Edgewater neighborhood on Dec. 11, 2018, in Chicago. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A CTA Red Line train operator was pushed onto the tracks after trying to help a customer recover a cellphone that had allegedly fallen onto the tracks at the North Side Granville station Monday night, Chicago police said.

Around 8:35 p.m., the“L” operator was about to continue the train’s route south when he heard someone asking for help for a cellphone that had fallen into the tracks at the station in Edgewater, authorities said. He exited the train to help and when he turned to look at the tracks, someone pushed him from behind into the tracks, according to officials.

The Chicago Transportation Authority’s policy says that if a customer drops an item onto the tracks, they should notify personnel, who can retrieve the item, a CTA spokesperson said via email.

The man did not come into contact with the electrified third rail, officials said.

The CTA worker was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston Monday night for “minor injuries” and was released in a matter of hours, the CTA said.

No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.