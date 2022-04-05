ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CTA Red Line operator, who left train to help retrieve fallen phone, is pushed onto tracks at Granville stop in Edgewater

By María Paula Mijares Torres, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVXmQ_0ezrUBKw00
A CTA Red Line train moves through the Granville station in the Edgewater neighborhood on Dec. 11, 2018, in Chicago. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A CTA Red Line train operator was pushed onto the tracks after trying to help a customer recover a cellphone that had allegedly fallen onto the tracks at the North Side Granville station Monday night, Chicago police said.

Around 8:35 p.m., the“L” operator was about to continue the train’s route south when he heard someone asking for help for a cellphone that had fallen into the tracks at the station in Edgewater, authorities said. He exited the train to help and when he turned to look at the tracks, someone pushed him from behind into the tracks, according to officials.

The Chicago Transportation Authority’s policy says that if a customer drops an item onto the tracks, they should notify personnel, who can retrieve the item, a CTA spokesperson said via email.

The man did not come into contact with the electrified third rail, officials said.

The CTA worker was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston Monday night for “minor injuries” and was released in a matter of hours, the CTA said.

No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

‘Everyone was OK’ after evacuations and delays for CTA customers when rail signal falls onto tracks, fire officials say

Service on multiple CTA train lines on the North Side was being restored Thursday afternoon after a rail control signal fell onto the tracks near the Belmont station, causing the evacuation of two trains, officials said. Paramedics checked out several customers, but nobody was injured, said Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford, who said they responded at 6:42 a.m. to 945 W. Belmont ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Evanston, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Granville, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cta#Lured#Chicago Police#Edgewater#Cta Red Line#2022 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
CBS Chicago

A little chaotic': What happened when several CTA lines stopped service at the same time?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was chaos for thousands of Chicago morning commuters after a disturbance near the Belmont 'L' station lead to lengthy delays along the Purple, Brown, and Red lines. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, there was still no official explanation late Thursday from the Chicago Transit Authority about what exactly happened -- and how this can be prevented in the future. First responders said a signal fell on the track. Train operators reported hearing a "loud noise." CTA Rail Operation radio traffic shed some light on how a loud "bang" it was. "We took the power because...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Father of Three Among Those Killed Following Shooting, Head-On Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A suspected shooting and subsequent crash ended with three people dying on Friday night in Denver. Police say the situation started in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street at around 6 p.m. (credit: CBS) Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks, police say. That’s when one of the sedans collided with a pickup truck. The second sedan drove away. (credit: CBS) Officers later determined two people inside the sedan were possibly shot. That driver...
DENVER, CO
Block Club Chicago

CTA Red, Brown, Purple Line Trains Shut Down During Thursday Morning Rush Due To Electrical Problem

CHICAGO — North Side commuters were scrambling Thursday after CTA service was shut down on the Red, Purple and Brown lines for hours. At of 9:15 a.m., Brown Line trains were running with delays and congestion, but Red Line trains were temporarily stopped between Wilson and Fullerton and Purple Line Express trains were stopped, according to the CTA. Local Purple Line service was still running Howard to Linden.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chicago Tribune

Update: CTA staffer who allegedly shot man ‘disturbing’ passengers at 95th Street Red Line station identified, police say

A man allegedly disturbing Red Line riders was shot and critically wounded by a CTA employee early Saturday at a Far South Side station, Chicago police said. The CTA worker was identified as a 53-year-old man named Sylvester Adams, according to a news release from Chicago police. Adams was charged with two felonies: one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Raccoon on tracks halts CTA Red Line subway service downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CTA Red Line trains were delayed Wednesday when a raccoon got onto the tracks in the State Street subway section of the line downtown. At 11:30 a.m., the Chicago Transit Authority said southbound Red Line trains were halted near the Lake Street stop due to an animal on the tracks. Chicago Animal Care and Control said the animal was a female raccoon that gotten onto the tracks and had moved down a tunnel.Power was briefly cut at the Lake Street station to so Animal Care and Control could remove the animal.An Animal Care and Control officer was able to retrieve the raccoon. Because she was not sick, vicious, or injured, the raccoon was released in an unspecified green area nearby.Service was back to normal by mid-afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Homeless ex-convict accused of pushing Deloitte executive Michelle Go onto subway tracks and killing her deemed 'mentally unfit' for trial by psychiatrists at Bellevue Hospital

The homeless man who killed ex-Deloitte executive Michelle Go by pushing her onto subway tracks in New York City's Times Square will not stand trial after he was deemed 'unfit,' Manhattan Supreme Court officials said. The decision was made Tuesday after 61-year-old Martial Simon's mental evaluation results were shared by...
HOMELESS
CBS LA

Tree trimmer found dead, hanging from tree 50 feet above ground in Studio City

The circumstances surrounding the death of a local tree trimmer, who was found dead Saturday afternoon - hanging upside down from a tree, nearly 50 feet above ground - are still unknown. CBS reporters were on the scene Saturday, where they spoke with authorities investigating the incident. "They did find approximately a 70-year-old male, unconscious suspended up on a tree," said Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion Chief Joe Lopez. Rescue crews, compiled of firefighters and paramedics, were first dispatched to the scene just before 12:10 p.m. on Coldwater Canyon Avenue. The area is located in the hills above the San Fernando Valley.39 firefighters...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chicago Tribune

Speeding car rams several pedestrians, including child and Chicago police sergeant in Near North neighborhood

Several people were taken to hospitals including a child and a Chicago police officer after a car fled a traffic stop and plowed into a crowd of people Saturday night in the Near North neighborhood, officials said. About 8 p.m. a police sergeant stopped a red Hyundai at State Street and Grand Avenue, and asked its driver to step out, according to Officer Michelle Tannehill, a spokeswoman for ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy