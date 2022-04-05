ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk to join Twitter’s board

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN, AP BUSINESS WRITER
KSLTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk is joining Twitter’s board of directors a day after disclosing that the Tesla CEO took a 9% stake in the social media platform. Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that it entered into an agreement with Musk on Monday that will give the billionaire a seat on...

ksltv.com

