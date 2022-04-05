ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MipTV: Odin’s Eye Animation Sells ‘Beachbuds’ to Disney Japan and Australia’s ABC

By Patrick Frater
Sydney-based Odin’s Eye Animation has secured sales of kids’ TV series “ The Beachbuds ” to Disney Japan and ABC Australia. Other territories are under negotiation at the MipTV market in Cannes.

“The Beachbuds” is a 52-episode x 11’ animated series set in Zoobak Resort, a fictional tropical island paradise with the funniest feathered friends. With a target demographic of 6 to 11-year-olds “The Beachbuds” teaches kids about harmony, hospitality and humor, so no matter what happens everyone can have their best day ever.

The series is produced by J-Toon Productions, a U.S. and Indonesian firm, established in 2013 by industrialist and minerals magnate Jimmy Budiarto , and Montreal-based producer-distributor Syon Media. The producers previously negotiated a license deal for Southeast Asia, where the series is now available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The series is directed by George Samilski (“Aliens in the Attic,” “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian,” “Dragonball Evolution”) with writers including Primetime Emmy-winner Steven Banks (“Lego: City Adventure,” “Spongebob Squarepants”), Ken Goin (“Family Guy,” “Tripping the Rift”) and John R. Morey (“Family Guy”).

Music is composed by Adam Barrett Berry (“South Park,” “Kim Possible,” “The Sarah Silverman Program”), who has two Emmy wins and is a Grammy Award-winning producer.

The characters include Bayo, the resort’s authority; Alejandro, the foolish lifeguard; Nola, the gritty and pretty security guard; Mr. Putu – the reluctant manager; Pon Pon, the hot tempered chef; and Ozo, the handyman to life.

“We believe ‘The Beachbuds’ will fascinate the heart of kids and families worldwide and we have great confidence in OEA’s capabilities and vast experiences to successfully distribute the series globally” said J-Toon Studios’ president, Iskander Tjahjadi.

Odin’s Eye Animation is a division of Odin’s Eye Entertainment, an Australia-based production, distribution and international sales agency that specializes in working with both emerging and established filmmakers across a wide variety of genres.

OEA’s feature animation line-up includes “Little Eggs: An African Rescue,” “Alebrijes,” from Academy Award winning producer Aron Warner (“Shrek,” “Book of Life”) and the recently completed franchise “Tales From Sanctuary City: The Wishmas Tree.”

