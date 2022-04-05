ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Princess Royal joins veterans at Falklands War anniversary service

By Danielle Desouza
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The Princess Royal has joined veterans at a service to remember those who fought or died in the Falklands War, and to mark the conflict’s 40th anniversary.

The Falkland Islands Government organised the service of reflection and remembrance in St Faith’s Chapel at St Paul’s Cathedral on Tuesday.

Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, joined families to pay their respects before laying wreaths at the South Atlantic Task Force Memorial inside the cathedral.

Many guests wore medals from their time of service.

Readings were given by veterans and widows, including Jay Morgan Hyrons, whose husband Lance Corporal Gary Bingley died in the war.

She told guests: “My husband Gary left our shores on [April 26] 1982, by [May 28], I had become a Falklands widow.

“Our men either returned safe to our shores to be reunited with their loved ones or were separated from us forever.

“Reunited or separated for life, each Task Force family paid a price. Those seventy-four days remain forever etched into our memories.”

A member of the South Atlantic Task Force, Steve Regolo, recounted his experience of the war, describing the feelings of hope and fear they faced.

“My Falklands had just become real. Deafening Klaxons sounding throughout the ship,” he said.

“The thoughts of leaving home on [April 5] still remain etched on my mind.

“To this day, I still praise the decision-making, the sacrifices made, and the strength I gained from my fellow shipmates.”

Two minutes of silence was held, and Jonathan Clark, Bishop for the Falkland Islands, gave a speech in which he thanked “those who worked, served and died”.

The Independent

The Independent

