ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Second arrest made in deadly Sacramento mass shooting

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

A second suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection to the weekend Sacramento shooting that left six people dead and 12 others injured.

Smiley Martin, 27, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun, the Sacramento Police Department announced Tuesday.

Martin’s brother, 26-year-old Dandrae, was arrested Monday and charged with assault with a firearm and for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He has a lengthy criminal history, including felony aggravated assault and multiple charges of domestic violence, according to CBS 13 .

Neither brother, or any other suspect, has been charged directly with the shooting deaths.

Smiley Martin suffered “serious injuries from gunfire” at the scene of the shooting and was rushed to an area hospital for treatment, according to officials. There, he was identified as a person of interest and kept under guard by an officer.

He will be booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail as soon as his medical treatment is complete and he can be released from the hospital.

The gunfire broke out early Sunday around 2 a.m. near 10th and K streets after what police believe was an argument. Detectives have collected more than 100 expended shell casings from the scene, as well as a stolen handgun that had been converted to fire automatically.

Detectives have executed search warrants at three houses and seized one handgun, according to the Sacramento Police Department, which released no further details about the occupants or whether the gun had been used in the shooting.

The six killed have been identified as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29.

“The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented during my 27 years here,” Police Chief Kathy Lester, who was sworn in less than a month ago, said at a press conference Sunday. “We are shocked and heartbroken by this tragedy.”

Sunday’s mass shooting is Sacramento’s second in barely a month, after David Fidel Mora-Rojas fatally shot his two daughters, their custody chaperone and then himself inside a church in March.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Cbs 13
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death

A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

Suspect arrested for deadly Georgia shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Mario Alonzo Fannin was arrested in connection to the shooting of Dearko Thornton. Thornton was shot on Sunday at the My Food Mart, located at 404 Hamilton Road in LaGrange. Police responded to the shooting […]
LAGRANGE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Arrest made in Firehouse restaurant shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested in Sunday’s shooting outside the Firehouse Rosedale Station restaurant in northwest Bakersfield, police said. Charles Jackson was arrested on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder, gang participation and firearm possession by a felon, police said. He’s accused of firing a handgun at a group […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Denver

Father of Three Among Those Killed Following Shooting, Head-On Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A suspected shooting and subsequent crash ended with three people dying on Friday night in Denver. Police say the situation started in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street at around 6 p.m. (credit: CBS) Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks, police say. That’s when one of the sedans collided with a pickup truck. The second sedan drove away. (credit: CBS) Officers later determined two people inside the sedan were possibly shot. That driver...
DENVER, CO
KATU.com

Arrest made in deadly Gresham shooting at Rockwood Plaza mall

GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police say they have arrested the suspect they believe shot and killed someone last Friday. It happened on Southeast 182nd just after midnight in the parking lot of the Rockwood Plaza Shopping Center. The victim, 28-year-old Corey Monroe of Portland, was shot in the chest...
GRESHAM, OR
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy