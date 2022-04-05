ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Water Search Underway In Cape May (DEVELOPING)

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
A water search was underway in Cape May County where numerous life jackets were found washed up on the shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

UPDATE: The US Coast Guard located a sunken vessel and the owner was notified at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5. No one was on board.

Other vessel debris also was found on the beach at East Louisville Avenue in Wildwood Crest at about 9 a.m.

The US Coast Guard and Lower Township dive team were assisting.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

