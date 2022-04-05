Coachella organizers not upset with Kanye West for dropping out of festival: report

There’s no disharmony among Coachella organizers after Kanye West pulled out of his headlining slot at the music festival less than two weeks before it begins.

Organizers understand West’s decision and support the rapper as he deals with whatever he needs to, according to TMZ .

It’s unclear what prompted the artist — who legally changed his name to Ye last year — to back out of the festival, but the development comes amid his highly publicized divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Festival organizers haven’t determined who will fill the slot vacated by West, who was scheduled to headline the Sunday lineup of both weekends of the event.

Billie Eilish and Harry Styles are the other headliners at the festival in Indio, Calif., which is set to take place during the back-to-back weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Other big-name acts set to perform at Coachella this year include Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage and Karol G.

West’s set was expected to feature an appearance by fellow rapper Travis Scott, according to TMZ. It would’ve been Scott’s first performance at a music festival since 10 people died after the crowd surged at his Astroworld event in Houston last November.

Neither West nor Coachella has officially announced that the rapper is dropping out of the festival.

West married Kardashian in 2014 and has four kids with the reality star. Earlier this year, a judge agreed to declare Kardashian legally single as other aspects of their divorce are resolved.

West has publicly spoken about his desire to reconcile with Kardashian and has been critical of her new relationship with “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson.

This month’s Coachella festival marks a return for the annual event after it was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.