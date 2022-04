MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The US Navy is setting sail for Marietta to perform a free show for the community and provide a unique learning experience for Marietta High Schoolers. Janelle Patterson, Director of Communications for Marietta City schools said The Sea Chanters will perform a free hour and a half long show on Saturday, April 23rd at the Marietta High School auditorium. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

