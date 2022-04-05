ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Peter's stars Doug Edert, Matthew Lee, Daryl Banks enter NCAA Transfer Portal

By Nick Schultz about 6 hours
Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Just a few weeks after the clock struck midnight on its Cinderella run, Saint Peter’s saw three players enter the transfer portal.

Doug Edert, Daryl Banks and Matthew Lee are all in the portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Banks was Saint Peter’s leading scorer this year, averaging 11.3 points per game. Edert was the Peacocks’ No. 3-leading scorer with 9.5 points per contest and Lee chipped in 6.8 points per game.

As the Peacocks became the darling of the NCAA Tournament, Edert became known for his mustache. He also signed an NIL deal with Buffalo Wild Wings during the run, capitalizing on his newfound fame. He was a big reason they were able to make a run to the Elite Eight, dropping 20 points against Kentucky and helped Saint Peter’s become the first No. 15 seed to ever advance that far in March Madness.

After the tournament, it was announced Saint Peter’s coach Shaheen Holloway was leaving the program to become the head coach at his alma mater, Seton Hall. The Peacocks players were in attendance for the press conference and even received a standing ovation.

Saint Peter’s went 22-12 overall and 14-6 in MAAC play this past season. The Peacocks’ Cinderella run ended at the hands of North Carolina, which eventually made it to the national championship game.

Doug Edert, Matthew Lee explain transfer decisions

Edert confirmed his decision to transfer to On3’s Joe Tipton and explained the decision.

“I want to start by thanking my family, friends, coaches, teammates and Peacock Nation for an amazing three years at Saint Peter’s University,” Edert said in a statement to On3. “I have nothing but love for everyone who has been by my side throughout my journey. With that being said, I have entered the transfer portal. I’m excited for what is to come and looking forward to exploring other opportunities for my basketball career.”

Lee also spoke with Tipton and shared his reasoning for leaving.

“First I would like to thank God for blessing me with the strength and ability to play the game I love at Saint Peter’s University,” Lee said in a statement to On3. “These three years have been spectacular, to say the least. I want to thank Coach Holloway and the entire coaching staff for believing in me. Also, I would like to thank Peacock Nation for their continuous support. To my teammates, you are all my brothers for life and because of you, I have become the man I am today. With the support of my family, I look forward to seeing what the game of basketball has in store for me.

“After careful consideration and conversation with my family, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal.”

