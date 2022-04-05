St. Peter's star Doug Edert enters transfer portal

Doug Edert / Player submitted photo

One of the stars that stole the show during March Madness, Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s, has entered his name in the transfer portal, he tells On3. The 22-year old Peacocks guard immediately became a fan favorite after scoring 20 points off the bench in the upset win over No. 2 seed Kentucky.

“I want to start by thanking my family, friends, coaches, teammates and Peacock Nation for an amazing three years at Saint Peter’s University,” Edert said in a statement to On3. “I have nothing but love for everyone who has been by my side throughout my journey. With that being said, I have entered the transfer portal. I’m excited for what is to come and looking forward to exploring other opportunities for my basketball career.”

You might recognize Edert by his mustache, but he can also play. On the year, he averaged 9.5 points and 2.5 rebounds on 45.3% from the field and 41.1% behind the arc. During St. Peter’s Cinderella Story run, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 11.25 points per game on 38.5% from the field, as well as 3.5 rebounds and 1.25 assists per game. He broke out in the Peacocks’ first-round upset of Kentucky with 20 points, one rebound and two assists, shooting 50% from the field.

As St. Peter’s continued its run in March Madness, Edert’s fame skyrocketed, gaining well over 100,000 Instagram followers. Due to the NCAA’s new NIL rules, he was able to secure a deal with Buffalo Wild Wings and Barstool Sports.