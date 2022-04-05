3 stars from Saint Peter's March Madness run enter transfer portal

Doug Edert and No. 15 seed Saint Peter's pulled off a monumental upset of Kentucky in the first round. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Three stars from Saint Peter’s NCAA tournament run entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning — guards Doug Edert, Daryl Banks and Matthew Lee, On3 has learned.

Led by those three and coach Shaheen Holloway, Saint Peter’s advanced to the Elite Eight; the Peacocks lost to eventual national runner-up North Carolina in the East Region final.

The transfer portal entries come after Holloway was hired last week as the new coach at Seton Hall.

Banks led the Peacocks in scoring with an average of 11.3 points per game. Edert, who posted 20 points during the team’s opening-round upset of No. 2 seed Kentucky, ranked third (9.5). Lee, who had nine points during Saint Peter’s second round win over Murray State, averaged 6.8 points per game. His dad, Butch, was the point guard on Marquette’s title-winning team in 1977.

Saint Peter’s, which finished second in the regular season in the MAAC, was the first No. 15 seed in tourney history to advance to the Elite Eight.