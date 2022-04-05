Saint Peter's Matthew Lee enters transfer portal after historic run

Matthew Lee / Player submitted photo

After a historic run in March Madness, Saint Peter’s junior guard Matthew Lee has decided to enter the transfer portal, he tells On3.

“First I would like to thank God for blessing me with the strength and ability to play the game I love at Saint Peter’s University. These three years have been spectacular, to say the least. I want to thank Coach Holloway and the entire coaching staff for believing in me. Also, I would like to thank Peacock Nation for their continuous support. To my teammates, you are all my brothers for life and because of you, I have become the man I am today. With the support of my family, I look forward to seeing what the game of basketball has in store for me.

“After careful consideration and conversation with my family, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal,” Lee said in a statement to On3.

This season, Lee averaged 6.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

Lee entering the transfer portal comes less than a week after former Saint Peter’s head coach, Shaheen Holloway, accepted the head coaching gig at Seton Hall — his alma mater.

The St. Peter’s Peacocks made history by becoming the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight.

The tiny Jesuit school in Jersey City gave all of us college basketball a beautiful Cinderella Story. The Peacocks defeated the No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats in the first round, No. 7 seed Murray State Racers in the second, and the No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers in the Sweet 16. The terrific run came to an end in the Elite Eight in a 69-49 loss to North Carolina.