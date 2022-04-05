ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Puff Johnson addresses late-game injury that caused him to throw up

By Tyler Mansfield about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gjTGX_0ezrQzAk00
Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Puff Johnson isn’t one of the most notable names on North Carolina‘s roster, but he is a role player who can produce for the Tar Heels when he’s needed the most. That was certainly the case on Monday night in the NCAA National Championship game, as Johnson came off the bench and helped provide some spark for UNC.

Playing 18 minutes off the bench, Johnson – a 6-foot-8 sophomore guard – scored 11 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field and grabbed six rebounds for the eighth-seeded Tar Heels in their 72-69 loss to No. 1 Kansas. While Johnson tallied 11 points, nine of them came in the second half, which was a big boost for North Carolina.

With the game being a back-and-forth affair down the stretch, Johnson was hustling on both ends of the floor – until he unfortunately took a hit to his stomach and ended up throwing up on the court. Johnson had to be pulled from the game and later returned, but he wasn’t playing at the same level he was prior to taking the hit.

Meeting with the media for the team’s postgame press conference following the tough loss, Johnson was asked what happened to him.

“During the game, I got hit in the stomach,” Johnson said. “Just didn’t go well once I got hit in the stomach. That’s about it.”

Despite North Carolina’s National Championship loss, the Tar Heels were able to put together a 29-10 season in Hubert Davis’ first year as head coach – clearly showing that the program will continue to be successful moving forward.

Armando Bacot makes history in UNC’s championship game loss

Despite North Carolina’s loss in the national championship game, Armando Bacot continued to put up historic numbers.

UNC played in six games during the NCAA Tournament, and Bacot had a double-double in each of them. He is now the only player to ever have six double-doubles in a single NCAA Tournament.

Additionally, Bacot picked up his 31st double-double of the season in UNC’s championship game defeat. He tied David Robinson’s single-season Division I record for double-doubles in a single season.

On3’s Jonathan Wagner contributed to this report.

Comments / 4

Related
The Spun

Kentucky Freshman Transferring: College Basketball World Reacts

Kentucky’s basketball program received unfortunate news this Thursday. Freshman forward Bryce Hopkins, a former four-star recruit, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Hopkins averaged 2.1 points per game on 42.9 percent shooting from the field. On Feb. 22, he had 13 points in a breakout performance against LSU. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could UNC try to get involved with Texas Tech transfer?

With the 2021-22 season in the books and roster turnover expected for every program in college basketball, UNC now turns to the transfer portal to potentially fill some needs for next season. It is expected that both Caleb Love and Armando Bacot will at the very least go through the NBA Draft process and test their stock. The Tar Heels will definitely be losing Brady Manek from this years roster and there is still a decision to be made for versatile wing Leaky Black — who has the option to use a fifth year under the Covid rules. Also, with the expectation...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot’s return could put UNC as ‘legit title contender’

UNC forward Armando Bacot is coming off of a historical season in both the ACC and across all of college basketball. The Tar Heels’ forward now has a big decision to make regarding his future. Does he go through the NBA Draft process to get feedback, stay in the draft or come back to college all together? Bacot is currently slated to be picked end of the second round or undrafted in most mock drafts following the end of the season. Bacot, who averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season, would play a huge role in college basketball...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis hits recruiting trail to see top recruits

As we await the decisions of a few UNC basketball players, the focus for the program is now on the future of the roster. And that includes recruiting classes for 2023 and 2024. Just days after a run to the title game, Hubert Davis and his staff were out evaluating prospects in the first open period of the AAU circuit. Davis was in Orlando for the EYBL circuit and he was courtside to watch 2023 target G.G. Jackson, 2024 target Nassir Cunningham and 2024 commit Simeon Wilcher Friday night. Davis took it all in as he watch both Wilcher and Cunningham who...
BASKETBALL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Robinson
Person
Armando Bacot
Person
Puff Johnson
Person
Hubert Davis
The Spun

Look: Rick Pitino Reacts To The Steve Lavin News

Once rivals in the NCAA Tournament and later the Big East, Rick Pitino and Steve Lavin both returned from self-imposed college basketball exile to take on the challenge of leading mid-major programs. With Lavin set to join San Diego this coming season, Pitino has some thoughts on the hire. Taking...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
The Spun

NCAA Women’s Championship Game Set Historic Mark

The 2022 Women’s NCAA National Championship game between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 UConn set an ESPN viewership record with 4.85 million viewers. This figure marks the most-watched college basketball game on ESPN since 2008. For reference, Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, which was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Unc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Recruits at UNC football spring game

The final “practice” of the Spring took place for the UNC football program as the annual Spring game was held in Chapel Hill on Saturday. While it’s more of an exhibition, the event wraps up the Spring practice cycle and gives fans an early look at the team. This year, things are going to be a little different for the Tar Heels. They won’t be a preseason Top 10 team and we really don’t know what to expect after they lost talent led by quarterback Sam Howell. UNC will also have to replace players like Jeremiah Gemmel and Tomon Fox among others including the offensive line. But UNC does have a talented recruiting class coming in as well as other key players returning. Not only was Saturday’s game a chance for the fans to see the team, but there were also big recruits attending the game. This was an opportunity for UNC to impress recruiting targets. Let’s take a look at some of the players who were in attendance. NOTE: More will be added as available 3-star DT Jamaal Jarretthttps://twitter.com/JamaalJarrett/status/15128653592206417973-star WR Nathan Leacockhttps://twitter.com/UNCRecruit/status/15128838362622730313-star S Brody Barnhardthttps://twitter.com/brodybarnhardt/status/15127915601523589143-star OT Fletcher Westphalhttps://twitter.com/FletcherWestph1/status/15124658726523248764-star S Michael Daughtery (OFFICIAL)https://twitter.com/mikeygmaco/status/1512864662483836931QB Nino Marzullohttps://twitter.com/Nino_Marzullo/status/15129285025756774443-star WR Paul Billupshttps://twitter.com/PaulBillupss2/status/151296196202355916911
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
39K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy