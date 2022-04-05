ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports reveals its never too early 2022-2023 Top 25 and 1

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
The 2021-2022 college basketball season is officially in the books after the Kansas Jayhawks defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels in the National Championship on Monday night. But even though the offseason is just hours old, it’s never too early to take a look ahead to next season. On Tuesday morning, CBS Sports revealed its early Top 25 and 1 rankings for the 2022-2023 season, and there are some surprising teams that made the cut.

This NCAA Tournament was a memorable one, with only one No. 1 seed advancing to the Elite Eight. That team was Kansas, who obviously went on to win the national title. 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s and 10th-seeded Miami also made runs to the Elite Eight, while UNC’s run to the title game as a No. 8 seed was improbable in itself.

At the top of the rankings is UCLA, followed behind by UNC. The two teams met in the Sweet 16 during this NCAA Tournament, and they both look strong at this point entering next season. Kentucky, Baylor, and Houston round out the top five, while Arkansas, Gonzaga, Kansas, Duke, and Tennessee make up the rest of the top ten.

These Top 25 and 1 rankings from CBS are undoubtedly early, as most players across the nation still need to decide on their futures. Many star players need to make decisions on whether or not to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. Once those decisions have been officially made, it will be easier to project next season across college basketball. But for now, CBS gives a fun and early look at its Top 25 and 1.

