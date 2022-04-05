ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lauren Boebert’s ‘Micky’ tweet derails congresswoman’s attack on Disney

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbpoC_0ezrQYXF00

Lauren Boebert attracted a significant chunk of the internet’s attention on Monday night after firing off a tweet attacking the Walt Disney Company that likely would have benefited from a second pair of eyes, as an unmissable typo derailed the Republican congresswoman ’s rant against the company into a very public self-own.

The Colorado congresswoman had tweeted out a line that was likely in response to Florida ’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which broadly bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from the classroom in kindergarten through third grade settings, while discouraging anything of that nature that the bill deems “not age-appropriate” in older grades.

“Next year, the woke Disney lobbyists will ask Congress to extend Micky Mouse’s trademark. I think not,” the Colorado representative tweeted.

Disney, though first called out by opponents of the bill for not doing enough, has since come out to say its “goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts”.

Conservative lawmakers, including Ms Boebert, have been on the attack ever since the entertainment juggernaut became a vocal opponent of Gov Ron DeSantis ’s legislation, signed into law last week, though it won’t become law till 1 July.

Though Ms Boebert had intended to take a swipe at the animation company, one of Florida’s largest employers, she instead ended up taking the hit against herself after a spelling error of the company’s bread and butter character, Mickey Mouse, distracted many from the rant she was trying to make.

The misspelling, which missed the ‘e’ in ‘Mickey’, also forced one of her colleagues in Congress to wade into the debacle. Rep Ted Lieu attempted to assist the freshman congresswoman by explaining how trademark law is legislated in the US.

In his tweet, the Democratic congressman from California pointed out that a company such as Disney does not need to reapply for a trademark once it registers with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Once done, he laid out, the company simply needs to renew it, which for a media company that held assets totalling over $203.61bn in 2021, they’d presumably be able to afford.

The California lawmaker also added that Ms Boebert clearly had a misunderstanding of how trademark and copyright law works, as “Congress doesn’t legislate individual trademarks”.

The tweet, which appears to have set off a reaction online that had the opposite effect the congresswoman set out to inspire, garnered even more impressions online from constituents and general observers alike.

Some took to pointing out that Ms Boebert had a general misunderstanding of how copyright law worked, while others lampooned the Republican politician for having a typo in the iconic Disney character’s name, particularly when there’s a song in the company’s canon that specifically lays out, letter by letter, how to correctly spell ‘Mickey’.

Comments / 65

iknowtruthismine
4d ago

Someone please shove a cork into both ends of Boebert's 60 odd feet of digestive tract so we will not any longer have to guess which end is spewing $#!+ .

Reply(7)
45
Cris
4d ago

NOBODY ever said ReTruplicans were the sharpest tools in the shed...but not being able to spell Mickey's name, when 3 year olds can even spell it, is beyond being dull!

Reply(1)
25
Josh Beardsley
4d ago

On March 16, 2022, Joshua James, the regional leader of the Alabama Oath Keepers voluntarily pled guilty to seditious conspiracy. He's cooperating with investigators. He's the 1st of the 11 Oath Keepers to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy. He was standing next to Roger Stone at the Willard Hotel on January 5th and January 6th. There's pictures and video. Roger Stone had a film crew follow him on the days surrounding January 6th. Exerts have been released. He was texting Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers. On March 8th, Guy Reffitt was found guilty of carrying a semiautomatic pistol into the Capitol on January 6th. He faces 60 years in jail. If you want to know why the Trumpublican sycophants are attacking Disney, it's so the news is distracted and consequently so are you. It's the #1 rule of politics: Do whatever you can to distract the other side from what you're doing.

Reply
27
Related
Westword

Lauren Boebert's Bizarre Confusion Over Allergy Meds and Vaccines

As we all know, politicians say stupid things every day. But there's a special thrill when they come up with something they feel is clever or charming or brilliantly insightful without realizing that the take is unfathomably stupid. Enter Lauren Boebert. The U.S. Representative for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, who...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Matt Gaetz clashes with ex-general as he’s dubbed ‘clownish buffoon’ after shouting at head of US military

Representative Matt Gaetz on Tuesday continued attacking Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin following a contentious exchange at a House Armed Services Committee hearing which ended with the two men shouting at each other after Mr Gaetz criticised the US military for what he described as “woke-ism” at the cost of combat readiness.Mr Gaetz, a Florida Republican who is reportedly under investigation for alleged child sex trafficking, used his allotted five minutes of question time at a hearing on the 2023 US defence budget to berate Mr Austin, a former head of US Central Command who retired from the US Army...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for calling Biden ‘commander and chief’ after gazpacho gaffe

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican Congresswoman who has made a name for herself with misstatements and an embrace of racist, sometimes violent conspiracy theories, has once again run into ridicule by mangling the name of the most famous job in the US.Ms Greene was responding to a tweet from longtime conservative journalist and Trump critic Bill Kristol, who had called her out for deriding the US government and defence infrastructure. “This isn’t the team you bet on,” she declared, to which Mr Kristol responded: “@RepMTG recommends betting against America.”“I tell you what pumpkin,” she replied, deploying a strange...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture for not allowing people to make mistakes when they're young and calls out efforts to stack the Supreme Court because it will 'compromise' the institution

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch's foundation. Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Lieu
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Eric Swalwell
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walt Disney Company#Republican
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of ‘rancid hate’ in new attack on Parkland survivor David Hogg

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has again come under fire for attacking David Hogg, the Parkland school shooting survivor and gun control campaigner, who she said needed to be “more masculine”. On Sunday, Ms Greene was scolded for calling on 21-year-old Mr Hogg to be “more masculine” and to “try hanging out with actual deer hunters”, after he said licenses should be required for gun purchases.Ms Greene, who has long accused Mr Hogg of rubbishing the Second Amendment right to bear arms, hit back at the school shooting survivor with the pair exchanging a number of tweets back-and-forth.The exchange led...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Convicted Cowboys for Trump founder complains Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t attend his Capitol riot trial

Couy Griffin, the New Mexico county commissioner convicted Tuesday for trespassing on Capitol grounds during the January 6 riot, is unhappy with Marjorie Taylor Greene and other far right representatives for missing his brief trail in Washington. ““I know Marjorie Taylor Greene personally,” Mr Griffin said outside the courtroom following his guilty verdict on Tuesday. “I didn’t see Marjorie one time around this trial right here that’s affecting January 6. I didn’t see Louie Gohmert here. I didn’t see Matt Gaetz.”In a statement provided to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Ms Greene wrote that “Congresswoman Greene has been one of the...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Capitol rioter, 38, who stole Nancy Pelosi's lectern on January 6 planned an elaborate 'going to prison' party in Florida on April 1 before starting 75 days in jail... but he now claims it was all a joke

The infamous Florida man at the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 who was photographed making off with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's lectern is claiming to have played a joke on the media before heading to prison. Adam Johnson, about to turn himself in for a 75-day prison...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz among eight Republicans to vote against suspending trade relations with Russia

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a measure to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, a move that strips the countries of key trade designations and gives President Joe Biden’s administration authority to increase tariffs against them.The vote on 17 March follows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress and urgent appeals calling on world leaders to halt business with Russia amid its ongoing assault against Ukraine.The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed by a vote of 424-8.The eight votes against the measure came from Republican members Andy Biggs,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

594K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy