UT marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month with series of events

By By Vincent Lucarelli / The Blade
 4 days ago

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the University of Toledo’s Title IX office and associated campus organizations will hold a series of events to raise awareness for victims and build toward a better future.

The 30 Days of Social Media is taking place all month. Last Saturday’s Take Back the Night march will be followed by the ‘What Were You Wearing’ installation April 11-14 in the Carlson Library.

Denim Day, a day of wearing jeans in solidarity, will be April 27, along with the Red Flag Campaign and Cup of Prevention Campaign.

Danielle Lutman, program manager for gender equity student initiatives at the Eberly Center, is part of the collective that put on Take Back the Night. “We’re celebrating the resiliency and courage of the survivors,” Ms. Lutman said.

Also involved in the collective that puts on the event are the YMCA of Greater Toledo, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Bethany House, and the Cocoon in Bowling Green.

The special month provides an opportunity to emphasize the issue of sexual misconduct in the community, through the Title IX office — named for the 1972 federal civil rights law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in schools that receive federal funding — does try to implement programming all year.

Take Back the Night started as an international grassroots movement in the 1970s to recognize the threat women face when they are walking alone at night.

Since the first march in Philadelphia in 1975, the movement has grown to encompass the entire United States and 30 countries around the world. The march has not occurred since 2019 and Ms. Lutman was instrumental in reinstituting it.

“Last summer I had reached out to Dr. Sharon Barnes, who was a women and gender studies professor there when I was an undergrad,” Ms. Lutman said. “I reached out to say, ‘Hey, I haven’t seen this in a little bit which I would assume is because of COVID, but is there anything I can do to help out?’ And that’s how we got involved this year. This is an event that you might not hear about if you don’t know who to ask, so we wanted to get the word out.”

Within the Title IX office, not much emphasis is placed on participatory events.

“What we’ve learned in our climate surveys since 2015 is that the University of Toledo is a commuter campus,” Lindsay Tuttle, manager of compliance, prevention, and assessment in UT’s Title IX office, said. “So for us, these awareness campaigns are the best return for our dollar and education. This sort of high-impact programming is what works best from the feedback we have received.”

The Red Flag Campaign, now set up around UT’s main campus, is a prime example of this strategy as it is a visual representation of the “red flags” friends, family, acquaintances, or bystanders can look for to recognize possible abuse victims. Ms. Tuttle said bystander education and teaching people how to take preventative measures against misconduct from occurring is just as important to the Title IX office as aiding those currently dealing with abuse.

Centraya Forbes, a graduate student working toward her master’s degree in social work and a graduate assistant in the Title IX office, knows first-hand the value that the visual prevalence of resources can have.

“I think it is really beneficial for students to see the information and to know the office is available,” Ms. Forbes said. “We have posters in all the campus buildings, we are making sure that our social media is up to date and is constantly being added to, and we make sure that all the education we are giving out and all the resources we are giving out are guided by best practices that have been researched on so that we know everything is beneficial and accurate.”

A lead organizer in the What Were You Wearing installation beginning next week, Ms. Forbes worked to gather harrowing stories from members of the campus community of their experiences with sexual assault. The full installation, taking place in room 1005 in the Carlson Library, will include 31 anonymous stories from a range of ages along with a re-creation of what each person was wearing at the time the incident occurred.

“We definitely want to promote the fact that it is a myth what an individual was wearing at the time of their sexual assaulter had no factor in their experience,” Ms. Forbes said, noting how many of the outfits are everyday wear, from pajamas to hoodies to jeans.

Those looking for more information on Title IX, including the community resources for those in need, can go to www.utoledo.edu/​title-ix/ .

