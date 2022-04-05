Trump Aide Matt Mowers Used Parents' Address To Vote Twice: Report
Matt Mowers cast an absentee presidential primary ballot in New Hampshire and another primary vote in New...www.newsweek.com
Matt Mowers cast an absentee presidential primary ballot in New Hampshire and another primary vote in New...www.newsweek.com
A black woman got years for accidentally voting while on probation. But he gets nothing🤔 for all that matters no republican voter fraud case seen 0 time spent in jail let alone a citation and there were several.
now watch Trump supporters come back with what about Hillary's emails or prove the Russian collusion . it's a trumpsters favorite .
As usual it is the Repubs who are not voting legal...there is proof that they are'nt, yet most times its ignored...smdh. Yet they go around protesting about fair elections.🥴
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 34