ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump Aide Matt Mowers Used Parents' Address To Vote Twice: Report

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Matt Mowers cast an absentee presidential primary ballot in New Hampshire and another primary vote in New...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 34

Maserati Joe
4d ago

A black woman got years for accidentally voting while on probation. But he gets nothing🤔 for all that matters no republican voter fraud case seen 0 time spent in jail let alone a citation and there were several.

Reply(6)
15
Texas 1
3d ago

now watch Trump supporters come back with what about Hillary's emails or prove the Russian collusion . it's a trumpsters favorite .

Reply(3)
15
Donna Sullivan
3d ago

As usual it is the Repubs who are not voting legal...there is proof that they are'nt, yet most times its ignored...smdh. Yet they go around protesting about fair elections.🥴

Reply
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Christie
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Corbett
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Primaries#2016 Election#The Associated Press#The State Department#Ap#Mowers#Republican#Democratic
AOL Corp

Mike Pence knocks Trump and lays the groundwork for possible presidential run

Former Vice President Mike Pence has spent the past week outmaneuvering Donald Trump, his old boss and potential 2024 primary opponent. Shortly after the plane Trump was flying on last weekend was forced to land due to an engine failure, Pence flew to Israel on the private jet of the GOP’s most prized donor, Miriam Adelson. And while Trump was avoiding criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call-in interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Pence and his wife, Karen, flew to the border between Ukraine and Poland to distribute relief aid to refugees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Mail

Michigan election official is charged with voter fraud and misconduct after she 'purposely broke a seal on a ballot container' that prevented a recount in her re-election campaign

A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the state's August 2020 primary. Kathy Funk is also charged with misconduct in office, the Michigan attorney general's office announced late Friday. State prosecutors say Funk was Flint Township's clerk when she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
869K+
Followers
88K+
Post
796M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy