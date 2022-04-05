ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bala Cynwyd, PA

Bala Cynwyd Couple Welcome Baby Boy Luke to The Family

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qw0zD_0ezrPqGQ00
Nazir, holding baby brother Luke, and TajMarie and Garry.Image via Aja Thornton, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Garry Jones and TajMarie Thornton of Bala Cynwyd first met when they were classmates at Community College of Philadelphia in a business class where all they exchanged were a quick “hi” or “bye,” writes Anndee Hochman for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Taj was my first Facebook friend,” Garry said. “I thought she was cute. But I didn’t do anything.”

That’s how things stayed for 13 years. Life went on for both of them. TajMarie had a baby – her son Nazir was born at 26 weeks and spent over 2 months in the NICU. Sometime later her relationship with the baby’s father ended. She started working as an interior decorator.

As for Garry, he earned a degree from La Salle and went into finance. He got married and then three years later divorced.

Then two years ago, TajMarie’s photo popped up on Garry’s Facebook feed. “I thought: Oh, she still looks the same. And she’s single,” he said.

Garry reached out and TajMarie responded. Since it was spring 2020 and the pandemic was just in its early days, options for dates were limited, but the two got creative and started going on dates. They went on walks, ordered take-out, and had picnics. Soon enough they were meeting each other’s families and talking about the possibility of having more children.

“I thought: I need to see where his head is at,” TajMarie said. “Was he looking for a flock of children? A couple of children?”

Garry replied: One for sure. Two, max.

A few months later, TajMarie found out she was pregnant, and shared the news with Garry and her son Nazir, who both experienced a flurry of emotions but ultimately were excited. The second pregnancy felt familiar but also completely new to TajMarie.

When it came time for TajMarie to give birth, she was rushed to the operating room for a C-section as the doctors feared she would have a uterine rupture.

“When I woke up, Garry was with me, but the baby was in the NICU,” TajMarie said.

Baby Boy Luke spent two weeks in the NICU until his lungs were fully developed. When the family was finally able to bring him home, it was both an extraordinary and ordinary day buckling Luke into his car seat and giving him a tour of Philadelphia.

“It was one of the happiest days of our lives,” Garry recalled. “But it was also so normal. OK: You just came home.”

Read more about TajMarie Thorton’s and Garry Jones’ new baby, baby boy Luke, in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 3

Related
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Alum Welcomes Baby With Girlfriend

The 90 Day Fiancé family has an adorable new member! Jorge Nava and his girlfriend, Rhoda Blua, welcomed their second child on March 22, the couple told Us Weekly, a son named George. Nava made sure to give "thanks and appreciation" to Blua Thursday as he opened up about the birth of his son, who was born at 4 p.m. weighing 7 lbs. and 13 oz.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

The real-life Cheaper By The Dozen! Couple welcome their 12th baby in 12 years but insist their family is now complete after reaching the milestone

A devoted couple have welcomed their twelfth baby in 12 years, with her much-anticipated arrival transforming their family a real-life version of the classic comedy movie Cheaper by the Dozen. Courtney Rogers, 37, and her church pastor husband Chris, 34, welcomed 6lb 12oz Cambria into the world on Monday, in...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Society
City
Bala Cynwyd, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
abc27 News

Famous actresses from Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Boy#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Nicu#La Salle
Soaps In Depth

Adrienne Frantz and Scott Bailey Welcome a Beautiful Baby Boy!

Now seating the Baileys, party of five! Adrienne Frantz — who played troublemaker Amber on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL and THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS — and her husband, Scott Bailey (Sandy, GUIDING LIGHT), have welcomed their third child, a son they named Killian Lachlan. “Hello, world!” the beaming mother wrote on Instagram, sharing a collage photo of her family, which included shots of Killian with his big sister, Amélie, 6, and brother Lion, almost 2. “Meet my angel baby! We are all so in love with him!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
People

Philadelphia Teen 'Ambushed,' Shot to Death Walking to Pick up Siblings from School

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot leaving his North Philadelphia school on Monday and police have yet to name a suspect, per reports. According to WTXF-TV, the Philadelphia Police Department said that Juan "J.R." Carlos Robles-Corona Jr. was walking to pick up his brothers from school when he was shot to death. At least two gunmen fired off a minimum of 20 shots at J.R. — three of those bullets struck him in the torso, per the outlet.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

South Jersey High School Students ‘Heartbroken’ After Spirit Airlines Cancelations Affect Senior Trips

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a spring break travel mess. Airlines are canceling and delaying thousands of flights, sending some senior trip plans into a tailspin. Spirit Airlines is asking travelers to check their email and flight status before they head to the airport. But some local students were already caught in the cancelations. “We were really excited. We haven’t been able to do much because of COVID,” Riley Axelrod said. Axelrod couldn’t wait to go on her West Deptford senior trip until Spirit Airlines canceled her flight the morning of. About 100 students were expected to head to Florida this past Saturday. The class was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy