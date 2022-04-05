ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk, Frequent Twitter Critic, Joins Platform's Board of Directors

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A regulatory filing from Twitter Inc. said that it had come to an agreement with Musk on Monday that would give him a place on the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Why Elon Musk Changed His Twitter Name to 'Elona' Musk

If you stumble across a tweet from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, you might notice the billionaire's Twitter name has changed. The prolific tweeter now lists himself as "Elona" Musk, and there's a reason. It will probably surprise no one it's a very tangled story. On Monday, Musk challenged...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Expert reveals why Putin's Twitter account only follows 22 people including Obama and Elon Musk

Vladimir Putin’s official Twitter account only follows 22 people, which seems strange enough in itself. But it’s even weirder when you consider the unexpected names on the list.Some accounts he follows are to be expected, with the likes of state media platforms RT and Sputnik in there and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia in there. However, he also follows Arnold Schwarzenegger and Elon Musk, which is a little harder to explain.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter The likes of Barack Obama, former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper, Jens Stoltenbe and Boris Johnson are also followed...
INTERNET
SFGate

Elon Musk to Resign From Endeavor Board of Directors

Elon Musk will resign from Endeavor’s board of directors effective June 30, according to the company’s annual SEC filing. “We thank Elon Musk for his commitment to Endeavor through our first year as a public company, in which he contributed meaningfully to our long-term strategy and vision for the future of sports and entertainment,” a spokesperson for Endeavor said in a statement to Variety. “We know he has a lot of demands and little time, and we appreciate the support he provided us.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Directors#Joins Platform#Twitter Inc#The Associated Press#Parag Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Austonia

Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to a fight on Twitter

Elon Musk wants to go head to head with Russian president Vladimir Putin. In the early Monday morning hours, the SpaceX CEO went after Putin in a tweet: I hereby challenge\n\u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440 \u041f\u0443\u0442\u0438\u043d \nto single combat\n\nStakes are \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430 — Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1647256162 The Russian words directly translate to "Vladimir Putin: and "Ukraine," which he said would be the stakes in the single combat fight.A Twitter user asked him if he would be surprised if Putin accepted the challenge, to which Musk replied in Russian words that translate to “it would be an honor.” Musk recently got involved in the Russian invasion of Ukraine by responding to a request from Ukraine’s vice prime minister as worries of lost internet access spread. He sent a truckload of Starlink antennas to Ukraine so they could be used to connect to SpaceX’s satellite-based internet service, with the warning that the probability of being targeted while using them is high.Later in the day Monday, as other Twitter users wondered who would win, Musk claimed to have thrown a world-class sumo wrestler once, which resulted in a smashed neck disc that led to seven years of back pain.
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
869K+
Followers
88K+
Post
796M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy