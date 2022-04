Jae-Taj Morris went 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs, one RBI and one stolen base to lead Jacksonville to a 10-4 win over Cleburne County on Friday. Nick Salmon got the win on the mound, allowed one run (unearned) on three hits and one walk over four innings pitched. He had six strikeouts. At the plate, Salmon went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

