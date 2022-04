On Thursday, March 31, hundreds of people from around the state will converge on the Augusta Civic Center for the 2022 Maine Sustainability & Water Conference. This year’s event, held from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be the first since 2019 at which conference attendees will gather in person to reconnect, exchange information and grow new collaborations to address sustainability and water resource challenges in Maine. The conference was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and held virtually in 2021.

