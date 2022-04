This is part two of a two-part conversation with serial founder and pioneer of “digital identity” Garrett Gafke on how he built and launched his most successful startup, IdentityMind. In part one, we discussed how Garrett validated his idea, timed his product and the beliefs and values that make up his entrepreneurial mindset. Part two, we delved into onboarding early adopters, leadership & the people behind his startup, how he maintained a positive company culture and the key lessons he took away from his experience.

