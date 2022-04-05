ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Daniel Rossen Splits Into Three in Lonely ‘Shadow in the Frame’ Video

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen is joined by two copies of himself for a lonely performance in the video for his latest solo single “Shadow in the Frame.” The song will appear on the singer and guitarist’s debut solo album You Belong There, out April 8.

Directed by Luke Bern Carr, the video draws inspiration from the satirical 1971 television special The Music of Nilsson , which stars Harry Nilsson and multiple iterations of himself who manifest to harmonize with him at the piano.

“It’s a ridiculous and also kind of lonely performance,” Rossen shared in a statement. “Luke and I felt that something similar but darker and more claustrophobic could reflect the tone of ‘Shadow in the Frame.’”

The version of “Shadow in the Frame” performed in the video is slightly different from the version created for You Belong There . For Rossen, tweaking the song was a chance to shift focus towards the anxious inward energy underneath all the layering of the album version.”

You Belong There arrives as Rossen’s first full-length body of work since Grizzly Bear shared its fifth studio album Painted Ruins in 2017, the band’s final record together before announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2020.

“The one part of being a musician that I’ve never loved is the pressure to physically present yourself to people,” he says. “I know many musicians that struggle with that aspect of self-promotion. If anything, multiple copies of myself on screen makes this video more horrifying, but I figured that leaning into that horror and discomfort could result in something more honest.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Camila Cabello Faces Her Anxiety, Finds Closure With Fifth Harmony on ‘Psycho Freak’

Click here to read the full article. Camila Cabello wears her heart on her sleeve and faces the scar tissue of her past on “Psycho Freak.” The Familia track, which features haunting vocals from Willow, paints a picture of the Cuban-Mexican singer’s anxiety as she shares her truth in a vulnerable way. She dropped the song on Thursday at midnight, with the video premiere set for Friday morning. “Sometimes I don’t trust the way I feel/On my Instagram talkin’ bout ‘I’m healed’/Worryin’ if I still got sex appeal/Hopin’ that I don’t drive off this hill,” she sings in the first verse. On...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Announces Her Long-Awaited Debut Album With Crushing Single ‘I Burned LA Down’

Click here to read the full article. Noah Cyrus is ready for a new chapter in her career. After several EPs and a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2021,  she’s announced that her debut album, The Hardest Part, is coming on July 15, and she’s introducing the LP with one of her most emotionally charged songs yet. The track, “I Burned LA Down,” is a crushing break-up ballad inspired by the end of a relationship and the lurking anxiety of California wildfires. “Living in California, you’re constantly living with this dread of wildfire season,” Cyrus said in a statement....
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Grammys 2022: The 20 Best, Worst, and Most WTF Moments

After a 2021 edition that felt like the freshest in years, the 2022 Grammys returned Music’s Biggest Night to its standard script: a steady stream of dad-joke groaners from host Trevor Noah, a wild mish-mash of performances that delivered either sensory overload or maudlin tear-jerking, a few charmingly bonkers speeches, and a safe Album of the Year choice that seemed to completely ignore what music fans actually listened to during the past year. Here’s our rundown of the best, worst, and weirdest of the night.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Jack Johnson Tries to Cut Through the Noise on New Song ‘One Step Ahead’

Click here to read the full article. Jack Johnson has released a new song, “One Step Ahead,” which will appear on his first new album in five years, Meet the Moonlight, set to arrive June 24 via Brushfire/Republic Records. Johnson made Meet the Moonlight with celebrated producer Blake Mills, and “One Step Ahead” pairs Johnson’s plucky, laidback songwriting style with Mills’ talent for creating texturally rich, but not crowded soundscapes. “Never mind all the noise going through your head,” Johnson sings on the hook, “Because every time we talk we say/The same things that we’ve said.” In a press bio, Johnson explained...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Daniel Rossen
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Harry Nilsson
Rolling Stone

Jack White’s ‘Fear of the Dawn’ is a Bizarre, Euphoric Experiment

Click here to read the full article. “When you cut into the present, the future leaks out,” declares a craggy voiced sample of late Beat novelist William S. Burroughs near the middle of Jack White’s avant-rock tune “Into the Twilight.” In the Fifties, the Naked Lunch author popularized an radical style of writing he dubbed “the cut-up technique,” which involved typing out his thoughts, vivisecting the sheet of paper, and then rearranging the composition into something new, hoping the words made new sense in a new order. That spirit seems to be what modern-art enthusiast Jack White (remember De Stijl?)...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Renée Zellweger Just Wore The Tightest Gold Dress On The 'Tonight Show'—Hello, Legs!

After months of filming in a fat suit and facial prosthetics for her truly unrecognizable role as convicted murderer Pam Hupp in The Thing About Pam, we bet Renée Zellweger was glad to get back to her normal self for premieres and talk show appearances. And her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 7th couldn’t have been a bigger contrast to her on-screen character!
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culture War#Bern#The Piano#Grizzly Bear
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

FKJ Previews New ‘Vincent’ LP With Carlos Santana-Assisted ‘Greener’

Click here to read the full article. It doesn’t get greener than this: On Thursday, FKJ (multi-instrumentalist French Kiwi Juice) released his single “Greener,” and it features the iconic guitar strums of Carlos Santana. Its video follows FKJ’s Vincent Fenton singing among trees and nature, matching the song’s title. “You think you’ll like it/You say it’s your thing/Wait until you open it (greener, greener),” sings Fenton. “The gift that everybody wants (greener, greener)/Sorry, I must say you’re wrong/’Cause it’s always greener on the other side.” Fenton — who’s featured on Masego’s viral “Tadow” — said in a statement that the track “wrote...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Pink Floyd’s First New Recording in Nearly 30 Years Was Inspired by a Lone Ukrainian Musician

Click here to read the full article. Pink Floyd have reunited for a one-off charity single to raise money for Ukrainians affected by Russia’s invasion. “Hey, Hey, Rise Up” features vocals by Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the Ukrainian band, Boombox, who recorded himself in full military gear singing the folk song, “The Red Viburnum in the Meadow,” to the empty streets in Kyiv’s Sofiyskaya Square. David Gilmour was so moved by the performance that he called Nick Mason, bassist Guy Pratt, and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney and organized a recording session last Wednesday that featured video of Khlyvnyuk projected on the wall. The...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Announces Engagement to Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged! Affleck popped the question to Lopez a second time after they rekindled their romance in February 2021. Lopez announced the big news in her On the JLo newsletter on April 8. In a video, Lopez fights back tears and shows her stunning green ring, saying, "You're perfect." Lopez's sister, Lynda, shared a picture of the ring on her Instagram Stories, writing, "So this happened. Love you @jlo #benaffleck."
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

First Ladies of Disco to Deliver Nostalgic Evening of Soul, Club Hits on Retro Music Box Tour

Click here to read the full article. The First Ladies of Disco Retro Music Box Tour is hitting the road this summer, bringing the glamour of Studio 54 and the thrill of sweaty nightclub dance floors to audiences across the United States with an evening of live music led by some of the biggest hitmakers of yesteryear. Billed as an night jam-packed with hits from the Seventies through the Nineties spanning soul, pop, R&B and dance charts, the First Ladies of Disco Retro Music Box Tour is helmed by three groundbreaking female performers and songwriters from the disco era: Norma J....
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Linda Lindas Are the Coolest Band on The Planet

By the time the wider world heard about The Linda Lindas in 2021, they were already on their way to superstardom. It was in May of last year that the group made waves on a global scale. A video filmed at the Los Angeles Public Library showed a group of young musicians playing raucous punk rock, introduced by their then-ten-year-old drummer, complete with Bikini Kill t-shirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Watch Father John Misty’s ‘Chloë and the Next 20th Century’ Album Release Concert

Click here to read the full article. Father John Misty has released the complete footage of his two-hour Chloë and the Next 20th Century album release concert, held at the Barbican in London. The musician performed with the Britten Sinfonia, conducted by Jules Buckley. The concert, which will be available to watch in full through Sunday, April 10, featured renditions of several new songs, including single “Goodbye Mr. Blue” and the album’s title track. The musician also performed past hits, including “I Love You, Honeybear” and “Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution.” Chloë and the Next 20th...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

“We Hope That People Loved It”: INXS Celebrate 35 Years of ‘Kick’

INXS, one of Australia’s greatest rock bands, have two very big reasons to celebrate. Last week, INXS – The Very Best was recognised for its outstanding achievement in the ARIA Top 100 Album Chart where it has successfully remained for an incredible 500 weeks in just under a decade.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Father John Misty Charms Us Like Cole Porter on LSD

Click here to read the full article. If this record was released under anyone else’s name, the reviews wouldn’t have much to say. Lovely songwriting. Beautiful string arrangements. The bossa nova track “Olvidado (Otro Momento)” pairs well with a martini by the pool. Overall, solid album. No notes. But for Father John Misty, the bar is set unreasonably high. This is Josh Tillman, who drummed for Fleet Foxes, went solo, and made a concept album about his life in 2015. It’s the guy who once described the world as “a godless rock that refuses to die,” and wrote a song called...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd’s Newest Record Could Destroy Your Turntable — Or Your Extremities

Click here to read the full article. In a collaboration that could cost the Weeknd’s fans their fingers (and over $1,000), the singer has teamed with art collective MSCHF to release his latest single “Out of Time” as a vinyl record pressed into an actual, working saw blade. The limited-to-25-copy pressing of the Vinyl Blade — up for blind auction now at the MSCHF site until April 8, with a low bid of $1,000 — allegedly works on both turntables and table saws, although MSCHF doesn’t recommend the latter.  “Attempting to use Vinyl Blade on a saw could result in serious injury...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy