Indianapolis, IN

Financial Center First Credit Union Makes Promotion

By Reed Parker
Inside Indiana Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial Center First Credit Union has promoted Dusty...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

The Hutchison News

Help out at the Volunteer Center of Reno County or at Catholics United Credit Union

The Volunteer Center of Reno County, a United Way Agency, is a central clearinghouse for volunteer opportunities in Reno County. Area non-profit and governmental organizations have submitted the following requests for help. To pursue one of these or one of our other many volunteer opportunities listed with THE VOLUNTEER CENTER, call 665-4960 or e-mail volunteercenter@hutchcc.edu.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Community Impact Houston

Amoco Federal Credit Union building new location

Amoco Federal Credit Union in the coming months will open at 1150 Clear Lake City Blvd., Ste. 102, Houston. A timeline for the opening has not been announced, but it is expected to open this year. The credit union has several locations across the Bay Area, including Clear Lake, Nassau Bay, Friendswood, Galveston and beyond. 800-231-6053. www.amocofcu.org.
HOUSTON, TX
pymnts.com

Credit Union

Robust Card Processing, Automation Underpin Credit Union Innovation. Mobile deposit features and real-time mortgage funding may satisfy digital-first credit union members, but a slew of back-end systems is required to keep these innovations running smoothly. In the Credit Union Tracker, a PYMNTS and PSCU collaboration, Amplify Credit Union’s Lisa Larson explains how automated transaction decisioning and robust card processing capabilities can help CUs fortify their digital backbones to better meet member needs.
CREDITS & LOANS
ABC 15 News

Prosecutors: $2M credit union embezzlement snagged by audit

PHOENIX — Federal prosecutors say a routine audit of a Winslow credit union triggered an investigation that has resulted in a Gilbert woman being sentenced to 26 months in prison for embezzling over $2.2 million from the financial institution. The sentence imposed Thursday on 64-year-old Susan Irene Romero on...
GILBERT, AZ
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Indianapolis, IN
Business
WALA-TV FOX10

NOW Program with Pen Air Federal Credit Union

NOW applications will be available on March 24, 2022 and due on April 22, 2022. Those who are interested can apply online at penair.org/NOW. NOW is a seven-month long program designed to guide three chosen families to the financial freedom they’ve been dreaming of. These families will be paired with a Pen Air Certified Financial Counselor, or NOW Advisor, that will lead them on a journey to lowered debt and increased savings.
PENSACOLA, FL
Sandusky Register

Firelands Federal Credit Union gives back

BELLEVUE — Twice a year, Firelands Federal Credit Union provides monetary donations to local organizations in need with funds collected during its Skip-A-Pay promotion that is now available year-round. We are pleased to announce that Firelands Federal Credit Union has distributed a total donation of $3,000 to local food...
BELLEVUE, OH
WausauPilot

Connexus named best credit union

WAUSAU – Connexus Credit Union was named one of the Best Credit Unions of 2022 by personal finance website Bankrate, Connexus announced this week. Connexus tied for fifth place out of 10 credit unions that earned a spot on this year’s list. To select winners, Bankrate “analyzed and scored credit unions across the nation based on a variety of factors, including product selection, APY offerings, account fees (and) mobile features … .”
WAUSAU, WI
Ocala Star Banner

Employment: Ocala/Marion business owners encouraged to adjust to the evolving workforce

Marion County business owners must adapt their hiring practices to attract job candidates in an ever-changing workforce that has been evolving for a decade, and especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago, experts say. Households that once featured two working adults have now figured out how to survive with one person working – or with both working,...
MARION COUNTY, FL

