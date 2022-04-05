ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, KS

2 truck drivers killed in Butler County crash

By Laura McMillan
KSNT News
 4 days ago

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two semi tractor-trailers crashed at a Butler County intersection Monday morning, killing both drivers.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. on April 4, at Southwest 150th and Santa Fe Lake Road, also known as Salter Road.

Butler County Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff said a truck pulling an empty flatbed was headed east when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. A truck hauling rock was headed north and crashed into the other truck.

Cundiff said the speed limit on both roads is 55 mph. He described the crash as high-impact.

A resident in the area witnessed the crash. Cundiff said there are no suspected signs of impairment by the drivers.

He is not releasing the drivers’ names yet.

