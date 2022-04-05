How to Watch Bucks at Bulls on Tuesday Night

The Milwaukee Bucks continue to fight for the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference heading towards the playoffs, as the Chicago Bulls look to avoid falling to the play-in tournament region of the standings. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

The Chicago Bulls have not been to the playoffs since the 2016-17 season, but with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, Chicago can clinch their playoff spot and take a massive step towards avoiding the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference.

DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic have been one of the league’s best trios this season, as all three All-Star-level talents have put the Bulls in a position to be a “dark-horse” championship contender this season.

Currently tied with the Toronto Raptors in the standings, the Bulls are looking to separate themselves from the Raptors with a big win over a team that they have yet to beat this season.

The Bucks have defeated the Bulls in all three games the two teams have played this year, as Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to prove why he is the defending Finals MVP and why Milwaukee is the defending champion heading towards the playoffs.

Just 2.5 games back of the Heat for the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks are looking to pick up a massive victory in Chicago on Tuesday night, one that could prove to be the difference in the Eastern Conference playoffs going through Milwaukee.

Here's how to watch Tuesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Bucks vs. Bulls

WHO : Milwaukee Bucks (48-30) vs. Chicago Bulls (45-33)

: Milwaukee Bucks (48-30) vs. Chicago Bulls (45-33) WHEN : 8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 5

: 8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 5 WHERE : United Center, Chicago, Illinois

: United Center, Chicago, Illinois TV : ESPN

Key Stats & Facts For Bucks vs. Bulls

Milwaukee currently ranks third in the league in scoring (115.0), led by MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 30.1 points per game.

The Bucks have won four of their last six road games this season, averaging 118.5 points in those games.

The Bulls have lost 15 of their last 16 meetings against the Bucks dating back to 2018.

Chicago has struggled on the glass this season, ranking just second-to-last in the league in total rebounds per game.

DeMar DeRozan has scored at least 25 points for the Bulls in 47 games this season. The Bulls are 33-14 in those games.

Last Matchup:

March 22, 2022 - Bulls 98, Bucks 126

With Khris Middleton sidelined due to a wrist injury, the Bucks cruised past the Bulls in Milwaukee behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday combining for 52 total points. Milwaukee outrebounded Chicago 53-33 for the game and outscored them 58-34 in the paint. For the Bulls, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic combined to score 64 of their team’s 98 total points.

Bucks-Bulls Most Recent Games:

Bucks last game: The Bucks suffered a 118-112 loss on Sunday afternoon at home to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The free-throw line proved to be the difference in this matchup, as the Mavericks went 24-27 (88.9%) from the charity stripe compared to the Bucks going 13-18 (72.2%). Giannis Antetokounmpo had another big game for Milwaukee, scoring 28 points and grabbing 10 rebounds en route to recording his 44th double-double on the season.

The Bucks suffered a 118-112 loss on Sunday afternoon at home to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The free-throw line proved to be the difference in this matchup, as the Mavericks went 24-27 (88.9%) from the charity stripe compared to the Bucks going 13-18 (72.2%). Giannis Antetokounmpo had another big game for Milwaukee, scoring 28 points and grabbing 10 rebounds en route to recording his 44th double-double on the season. Bulls last game: This past Saturday, the Bulls could not get past the Miami Heat, losing 127-109 at home. The Heat controlled the three-point line, making eight more threes than the Bulls and they were led by Tyler Herro, who had 19 points on 6-7 shooting from three-point range off-the-bench. For Chicago, DeRozan and LaVine combined for 59 points on 17-39 (43.6%) shooting.

Latest Injury News:

Bucks : Giannis Antetokounmpo - PROBABLE, DeAndre’ Bembry (knee) - OUT

Bulls : Zach LaVine (knee) - PROBABLE, Lonzo Ball (knee) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED BUCKS STARTERS:

G Jrue Holiday , 6-foot-3 guard: 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists

, 6-foot-3 guard: 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists G Wesley Matthews , 6-4 guard: 4.8 points, 1.9 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 4.8 points, 1.9 rebounds F Khris Middleton , 6-7 forward: 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists

, 6-7 forward: 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists F Giannis Antetokounmpo (P) , 6-11 forward: 30.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-11 forward: 30.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists C Brook Lopez , 7-0 center: 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds

PROJECTED BULLS STARTERS:

G Ayo Dosunmu , 6-5 guard: 8.5 points, 3.3 assists

, 6-5 guard: 8.5 points, 3.3 assists G Alex Caruso , 6-4 guard: 7.6 points, 3.9 assists

, 6-4 guard: 7.6 points, 3.9 assists G/F Zach LaVine (P) , 6-5 guard/forward: 24.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists

, 6-5 guard/forward: 24.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists F DeMar DeRozan , 6-6 forward: 28.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists

, 6-6 forward: 28.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists C Nikola Vucevic , 6-10 center: 18.0 points, 11.2 rebounds

What to watch for:

The Bucks can clinch the Central Division for the fourth consecutive season with a win over the Bulls on Tuesday night.

Chicago is currently tied for the 5-seed in the Eastern Conference at 45-33 on the season with the Raptors; Bulls currently own the tiebreaker.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.1 points per game this year, trailing just LeBron James (30.3) and Joel Embiid (30.2) for the league-lead in scoring.

With a win against the Bucks, the Bulls will clinch a playoff spot for the first-time since 2017.

DeMar DeRozan currently leads the league in total points scored this season (2,045).

