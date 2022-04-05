How to Watch Rockets at Nets on Tuesday Night

The Houston Rockets have been eliminated from playoff contention as they continue to rebuild, but Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets face a “must-win” scenario if they are to try and avoid being either the 9-seed or 10-seed in the Eastern Conference. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

Just one season after claiming the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference and after having massive championship expectations placed on them at the start of this season, the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in trouble with just four games remaining.

Kevin Durant has been having a terrific season, averaging 30.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists, but injuries and the constant change in their rotations has really hurt Brooklyn’s chances for success.

While they have clinched a play-in tournament spot, the Nets find themselves as the 10-seed in the Eastern Conference, currently one game back of the 8-seeded Atlanta Hawks and tied in the standings with the Charlotte Hornets, who own the tiebreaker for the season.

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving healthy, the Nets always have a chance to win, but others will have to step up against a feisty, young Houston Rockets team on Tuesday night.

Out of playoff contention in the Western Conference, many expected the Rockets to set their sights on “tanking” for a higher draft pick, but Houston has been competitive as of late and rookie Jalen Green has been one of the hottest players in the league over the last week.

Could the Rockets throw a major wrench in the Nets’ season by winning Tuesday night in what would be one of the league’s biggest upsets of the season?

Here's how to watch Tuesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Rockets vs. Nets

WHO : Houston Rockets (20-59) vs. Brooklyn Nets (40-38)

: Houston Rockets (20-59) vs. Brooklyn Nets (40-38) WHEN : 7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 5

: 7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 5 WHERE : Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York TV : NBA League Pass/YES Network

Key Stats & Facts For Rockets vs. Nets

Brooklyn currently ranks ninth in the league in scoring (112.5), led by All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who have combined to average 57.2 points per game this season.

The Nets have lost four of their last six games this season, despite Durant and Irving averaging a combined 59.5 points in this span.

The Rockets have lost 23 of their last 28 games this season.

Houston has struggled on the glass this season, ranking last in the league in total rebounds per game (42.1).

Jalen Green has scored at least 30 points in four straight games for the Rockets and has made a total of 22 three-pointers in this span.

Last Matchup:

December 8, 2021 - Nets 104, Rockets 114

Without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets fell on the road to the Houston Rockets. The Nets shot just 8-33 (24.2%) from three-point range and Christian Wood dominated the paint for the Rockets, scoring just 12 points, but grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds. Rookie Josh Christopher had one of the best games of his young career in this one, going for 18 points off-the-bench on a perfect 7-7 shooting, 4-4 from three-point range.

Rockets-Nets Most Recent Games:

Rockets last game: The Rockets lost at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-132 on Sunday in what turned out to be a high-scoring affair. Rookie Jalen Green continued his hot play as of late for the Rockets, finishing the game with 31 points, as fellow rookie Josh Christopher added 30 points off-the-bench on 11-14 shooting from the floor.

The Rockets lost at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-132 on Sunday in what turned out to be a high-scoring affair. Rookie Jalen Green continued his hot play as of late for the Rockets, finishing the game with 31 points, as fellow rookie Josh Christopher added 30 points off-the-bench on 11-14 shooting from the floor. Nets last game: Despite getting a career-high 55 points from Kevin Durant, the Nets fell 122-115 on the road in Atlanta on Saturday. Outside of Durant and Irving, the Nets shot just 11-39 (28.2%) and scored a total of 29 points.

Latest Injury News:

Rockets : John Wall (Out For Season) - OUT, Christian Wood (hamstring) - OUT, Dennis Schroder (shoulder) - OUT, Eric Gordon (groin/rest) - OUT

Nets : Ben Simmons (back) - OUT, Goran Dragic (COVID-19) - OUT, Seth Curry (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, James Johnson (non-COVID illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED ROCKETS STARTERS:

G Kevin Porter Jr. , 6-foot-4 guard: 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists

, 6-foot-4 guard: 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists G Jalen Green , 6-4 guard: 16.8 points, 3.3 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 16.8 points, 3.3 rebounds G Garrison Mathews , 6-5 guard: 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds F Jae’Sean Tate , 6-4 forward: 11.9 points, 5.4 rebounds

, 6-4 forward: 11.9 points, 5.4 rebounds C Alperen Sengun , 6-9 center: 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds

PROJECTED NETS STARTERS:

G Kyrie Irving , 6-2 guard: 27.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists

, 6-2 guard: 27.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists G Seth Curry (Q) , 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists

, 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists F Bruce Brown , 6-4 guard/forward: 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-4 guard/forward: 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds F Kevin Durant , 6-10 forward: 30.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists

, 6-10 forward: 30.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists C Andre Drummond , 6-10 center: 7.7 points, 9.2 rebounds

What to watch for:

The Nets can elevate themselves back to the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference with a win and losses by both the Hawks and Hornets.

Brooklyn is currently tied for the 9-seed in the East at 40-38 with the Hornets; Charlotte currently owns the tiebreaker.

Kevin Durant is coming off a career-high 55 points and has scored at least 30 points in five of the Nets’ last eight games.

Jalen Green currently ranks third in the league out of all rookies in total points scored this season (1,078) and second in points per game (16.8).

