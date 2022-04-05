ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Could Elon Musk cause Twitter to finally get an edit button?

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UbpbQ_0ezrNgKI00

(NEXSTAR) – If you use Twitter you’ve likely found yourself face to face with a spelling error in one of your tweets but, with no way to edit it, you couldn’t do anything about it. Could that be changing?

Twitter does offer an ‘undo’ button to its Twitter Blue subscribers , which allows users to cancel a tweet before anyone else sees it. But even being a paying subscriber doesn’t give you access to a simple edit button. Currently, if you want to change a tweet, you’d have to delete and rewrite it, or correct it in a thread.

On Monday, after becoming the social media platform’s largest outside stakeholder , Elon Musk tweeted a poll asking followers if they wanted an edit button. Within an hour of the poll being posted, the majority of voters selected “yse” rather than “on.”

Twitter stock jumps after Elon Musk takes 9% stake in company

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal retweeted Musk’s poll , saying, “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully,” copying a March tweet by Musk .

Tweets and polls aside, Twitter did tweet on Friday, April 1 that they “are working on an edit button.” Unfortunately, considering the tweet came on April Fools’ Day, it’s unclear if Twitter is actually working on a highly requested feature.

According to Reuters , when asked whether it was real, a Twitter spokesperson told them, “We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later.”

Man who woke from 19-year coma dies at 57

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a 2020 interview with Wired that the company would “probably never” create an edit button, noting that while it would be helpful for some errors, it could give way to malicious changes to tweets.

“You might send a tweet and then someone might retweet that, and then an hour later you completely change the content of that tweet and that person that retweeted the original tweet is now retweeting and rebroadcasting something completely different,” Dorsey said. “So that’s something to watch out for.”

Twitter finally getting an edit button may also be something to watch out for.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Body of missing 9-year-old boy lost in Kern River recovered

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released. KEYESVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — The body of the missing 9-year-old boy who got lost in the Kern River Saturday has been recovered in the river, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Robert Meyer with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Footage shows what happened to the BPD body cam found covered with tape

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday, the Bakersfield Police Department released a video addressing a social media post accusing an officer of covering his body camera lens with tape. The post contained photos of the taped-over camera with the officer’s name, J. Elliott, and badge number and insinuated the officer was involved in “shady” activity due […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Say This Needs To Change About Twitter Algorithm

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) algorithm on Thursday and asked his followers if it should be open source. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey says users should have a choice. What Happened: Dorsey responded to Musk’s poll on Thursday...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
CNET

Why Elon Musk Changed His Twitter Name to 'Elona' Musk

If you stumble across a tweet from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, you might notice the billionaire's Twitter name has changed. The prolific tweeter now lists himself as "Elona" Musk, and there's a reason. It will probably surprise no one it's a very tangled story. On Monday, Musk challenged...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Expert reveals why Putin's Twitter account only follows 22 people including Obama and Elon Musk

Vladimir Putin’s official Twitter account only follows 22 people, which seems strange enough in itself. But it’s even weirder when you consider the unexpected names on the list.Some accounts he follows are to be expected, with the likes of state media platforms RT and Sputnik in there and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia in there. However, he also follows Arnold Schwarzenegger and Elon Musk, which is a little harder to explain.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter The likes of Barack Obama, former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper, Jens Stoltenbe and Boris Johnson are also followed...
INTERNET
Fast Company

A Harvard historian explains what Elon Musk is getting wrong about the future

When it comes to Elon Musk, it can be hard to separate the man from the myth. But in her new podcast The Evening Rocket, Harvard historian and New Yorker writer Jill Lepore manages to see through Musk’s mystique, explain his worldview, and decipher his visions of the future by going back to the sci-fi stories he grew up on—stories, Lepore says, that Musk sometimes misread.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Stock#Face To Face#Reuters
Benzinga

Elon Musk Asks 'Is A New Platform Need?': Changing Twitter Logo From A Bird To A Doge Would Be 'Sickkk'

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Saturday to question if a new social media platform needs to be created to challenge Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) What Happened: In a series of tweets, Musk asked if the time has come for a new platform to replace Twitter. He said the company has a unique responsibility when it comes to being the primary platform for public discourse.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Salon

Elon Musk's Jet: The Twitter account that uses a bot to track Musk in flight

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Axel Springer Award 2020 in Berlin (Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images) Elon Musk, the 50-year-old billionaire who has made a name for himself by wheeling and dealing in technology offered a Florida teenager $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account in 2020. Why? Because the account uses public ADS-B data to track the comings and goings of Musk's private jet for the now viral account, Elon Musk's Jet, and Musk didn't like it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KGET

Local man arrested after nine-hour standoff with police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is behind bars following a lengthy standoff in Central Bakersfield. Police say a local man barricaded himself inside his home Thursday morning after wounding a police officer and setting his yard on fire. Bakersfield Police were called to assist firefighters at Tollhouse Drive near South Liggett Street at about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

What is the best place to get a burrito and beer in Kern County?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today is National Burrito Day and restaurants are offering some deals to celebrate. Chipotle teamed up with popular online game ‘Ro-Blox’ to launch a burrito builder within the game. The first 100,000 people to play will get a code they can use on the Chipotle app to get a free entrée. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Breakfast at Red Wagon Cafe in Shafter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The red wagon in Shafter is small, but the breakfast portions served inside are gigantic. It’s impossible to miss Red Wagon Cafe as you drive along Highway 43. Located where the highway intersects Burbank Street, it’s a welcome sight for those with big appetites. I ordered sausage, eggs and hash browns […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

KGET

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy