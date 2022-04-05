New Hennepin Healthcare policy bans doctors from working side jobs in law enforcement

Hennepin Healthcare has a new policy which prohibits its doctors from working side jobs in law enforcement.

Leaders there say it will end its contract for medical instruction with Minneapolis police.

Hennepin Healthcare CEO Jennifer DeCubellis says the policy change comes from a need to draw "really clear lines" as to the hospital's fundamental mission.

Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Daniel Hoody, in a recent newsletter to staff, explained the dual professions of some doctors with police agencies is harming patient trust.

Hennepin Healthcare employs more than 800 medical providers.

Three of them work for law enforcement agencies.