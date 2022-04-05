ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown’s Neighborhood Summit to Spotlight Housing, Community Building

 4 days ago

Images via Hobart’s Run Neighborhood Summit.

Hobart’s Run is pleased to announce the keynote speaker for the first-ever Hobart’s Run Neighborhood Summit, to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 240 Mintzer St., Pottstown.

President and CEO of Housing Visions Ben Lockwood will speak about community housing concerns and creative solutions that enhance neighborhoods while helping to meet the crises caused by increasing rents and home costs.

Lockwood began his tenure at Housing Visions in 2005 as Development Manager after time spent serving the City of Syracuse as Neighborhood Planner.

He is credited with expanding the company’s presence outside of Central New York and being a primary driver of the company’s growth to nearly 100 employees. Lockwood holds a B.S. degree from Cornell University in Urban & Regional Studies as well as several industry credentials.

Housing Visions, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Syracuse, NY, is a neighborhood revitalization organization specializing in affordable housing development. Housing Visions is the owner of roughly 1,600 units throughout 15 communities in Upstate New York and Pennsylvania and has a total community investment of more than $350 million.

Housing Visions partnered with Genesis Housing Corporation, a long-time redeveloper of single-family homes in Pottstown, turning the long-vacant Fecera’s Furniture warehouse at 341 Beech Street into the beautiful Beech Street Lofts affordable apartments and the current home of ArtFusion 19464, a community art school and gallery.

Hobart’s Run intentionally chose a Saturday morning to accommodate those who work during the week.

The Summit is free and open to anyone interested in improving their neighborhood’s quality of life. All participants will enjoy a complimentary “Neighborhood Nosh” lunch featuring foods from eateries located here in Hobart’s Run.

Image via Hobart’s Run.

Other Summit highlights will include updates about Hobart’s Run programs; Pottstown Community Action and Love Your Block collaborations; STRIVE Initiative youth mentoring; and successful street spruce-ups and other block captain-led efforts.

In addition, all participants will leave the Summit with a handcrafted “Love Your Porch” decorative item.
Representatives from nonprofits and other organizations committed to neighborhood improvements are invited to participate and bring literature to share at an information table.

Guests must pre-register to assist us with planning. The event is free, but seating will be limited.

As many know, the fist Pottstown Investors Conference was created by Hobart’s Run in 2017. In later years, we partnered with the Borough of Pottstown and Pottstown Area Industrial Development (PAID) to bring stimulating speakers to town for this pivotal gathering.

With PAID’s recent rebrand as Pottstown Area Economic Development (PAED) and their programs such as the annual Progress Luncheon, Hobart’s Run and PAED agreed this would be good year for Hobart’s Run to plan an event focused less specifically on investors and more on neighborhood-building strategies.

They welcome investors (and Summit attendees) who would like to set up shop in Hobart’s Run, and we offer a Business Incentive Grant as noted on our website.

A 501(c)(3) since 2017, the Hobart’s Run initiative was established by The Hill School in 2016 to create a clean and safe neighborhood; foster inclusivity; provide incentives for homeownership and property pride; and generate quality, sustainable commercial and retail development. While specifically addressing a 900-parcel focus area, Hobart’s Run supports Pottstown-wide revitalization efforts. More information is posted at hobartsrunpottstown.org. 

Questions? Email twila@hobartsrunpottstown.org.

Image via Hobart’s Run.

