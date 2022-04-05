Test issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay; Knox; Laurel; Whitley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Laurel, northwestern Knox, northeastern Whitley and southwestern Clay Counties through 245 PM EDT At 206 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rockholds, or 8 miles northeast of Williamsburg, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Woodbine, Wilton and Indian Creek around 210 PM EDT. Moore Hill, Bertha Station, Rossland, Arkle, Barton, North Corbin and Dishman Springs around 215 PM EDT. Gray, Dorthae, Garrich, Bentley Station, Emmanuel, Lowell and Baileys Switch around 220 PM EDT. McHargue, Lynn Camp, Knoxfork, Lily, Cranes Nest and Jarvis around 225 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Tuttle, Cane Creek, Levi Jackson S.P., Gibbs, Fariston, Tedders, London-Corbin Airport, Fletcher, Sublimity City, Lida, Lake, Sasser, Blackwater, Maplesville, Deer Lick, Marydell, Bush, Langnau, Pigeonroost, Byron, Portersburg, Urban, Crawford, Hooker, Herron, Sibert and Hima. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
