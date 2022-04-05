ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday’s deals: $99 AirPods, $230 Apple Watch SE, Gillette sale, more

By Maren Estrada
 4 days ago

With Easter right around the corner, Amazon is really turning up the heat on its daily deals. Other retailers are too, of course. Highlights from today include Apple AirPods for just $99, AirPods Pro for $174, Apple Watch SE prices from $229.99, and so much more.

There are also some amazing one-day deals you need to check out. Examples include Gillette and Venus razors, waffle makers, and women’s activewear.

In this roundup, we’re going to showcase all the best deals we found on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

5 best deals of the day on Tuesday, April 5

To get the ball rolling, we’re going to share our five favorite deals of the day.

All the deals in this roundup are obviously impressive. But these top 5 daily deals are extra special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products out there.

  1. The Apple Watch SE is only $229.99 today, for one day only
  2. AirPods Pro are on sale today for just $174 — that’s the lowest price of 2022 so far!
  3. On top of that, AirPods 2 are down to only $99, which is also the best price of the year so far
  4. Gillette and Venus shaving essentials are on sale at rock-bottom prices on Tuesday only
  5. One day only: Save big on Barbie and Mattel toys as well as Hot Wheels and Matchbox toys

Needless to say, that’s just the tip of the iceberg today.

Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

💥 Popular Deals 💥

🚨 More Deep Discounts 🚨

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

Here’s a small selection of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to click the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers today!

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gillette#Apple Products#Airpods#The Apple Watch Se#Save#Mattel#Hot Wheels#Matchbox Toys
BGR.com

BGR.com

