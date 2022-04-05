ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

‘Thankful for His grace and mercy’ Whitehouse man grateful house not damaged after 2 trees fall in yard

By Patrick Cunningham
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse man is counting his blessings Tuesday morning after a line of strong thunderstorms came through the area Monday night.

1 person killed in Whitehouse from storm

Patrick Warren lives on the corner of Highway 110 and Judy Street and said when the bad weather came in, it sounded like “a big transformer… that went off.”

Warren said he woke up at 5 a.m. and found crews cutting the limbs from one of the large trees off the power line near his home. He’s thankful that the near 80 mile-per-hour winds blew the trees in the opposite directions from his house.

“The trees and the dirt can be replaced. But I thank the Lord that I wasn’t hurt because all these trees could’ve fallen on the house and hurt me. And I thank Him for His grace and His mercy.”

Patrick Warren, Whitehouse resident
More than 27,000 East Texas homes without power

Warren said that there was virtually no damage done to his house, noting that it appeared not even one shingle was missing. A lone branch on his roof was the only noticeable piece of debris on his house.

“There’s damage everywhere [on the ground], it looks like it was a straight path, Warren said.”

Most of the city is without power, but crews have been working throughout the night and morning trying to clear out debris.

When asked how he would work to get the trees out of his yard, Warren said it would be “little by little.”

One person has been confirmed dead in Whitehouse from the storm. City officials confirmed the death in a press conference early Tuesday morning. No information about the victim was released, pending family notification.

A second update will be held around 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

