Ben Gurion Airport Severely Backed Up; Passengers Advised to Arrive Early | Chaim V’Chessed

thelakewoodscoop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pre-Pesach travel season is now in full swing. Record breaking numbers of Israelis are traveling abroad, after two years of restrictive Covid rules. This...

www.thelakewoodscoop.com

Comments / 0

WJCL

JetBlue passengers left waiting on plane after airport crew leaves for night

WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of JetBlue passengers spent time sitting on an idle plane on the tarmac at a Massachusetts airport Monday night after staff left for the night. A Massachusetts woman traveled to New York City on business this weekend and said she experienced several issues with her JetBlue flights both to and from Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Airport Passenger Traffic Reaches 62% Of Pre-Pandemic Levels In January

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Officials at Oakland Airport announced Monday that passenger traffic in January has reached over 60% of pre-pandemic levels, as the airport continues to add more destinations. According to an airport statement, OAK saw 593,240 total passengers in the first month of the year, or about 62.2% of passenger levels seen in January of 2020. Compared to January of 2021, airport officials said passenger traffic in January is up 119%. On a rolling 12-month basis, traffic is up 112.3% with more than 8.4 million passengers compared to more than 3.99 million during the same period a year ago. In January,...
OAKLAND, CA
#Israelis#Covid
CBS Austin

Passenger traffic at Austin airport up 165% in January compared to last year

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is reporting its passenger traffic in January 2022 increased by 165% compared to a year ago. According to a press release, a total of 1,097,442 passengers went through TSA security at the airport in the month of January. That's compared to the 414,177 passengers that traveled through the airport in January 2021.
AUSTIN, TX

