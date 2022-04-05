Ben Gurion Airport Severely Backed Up; Passengers Advised to Arrive Early | Chaim V’Chessed

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Officials at Oakland Airport announced Monday that passenger traffic in January has reached over 60% of pre-pandemic levels, as the airport continues to add more destinations. According to an airport statement, OAK saw 593,240 total passengers in the first month of the year, or about 62.2% of passenger levels seen in January of 2020. Compared to January of 2021, airport officials said passenger traffic in January is up 119%. On a rolling 12-month basis, traffic is up 112.3% with more than 8.4 million passengers compared to more than 3.99 million during the same period a year ago. In January,...

