ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Man with stab wounds arrested on suspicion of trying to rape child at California Denny’s

By Nouran Salahieh, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFGZN_0ezrMWLH00

LONG BEACH, Calif. ( KTLA ) – A man with stab wounds was arrested on suspicion of trying to rape a girl at a Denny’s in California on Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded around 1:39 a.m. after getting a call about a sexual assault involving a minor, the Long Beach Police Department said. A good Samaritan had noticed what was happening with the girl and sought help.

Several people then detained the man until police arrived. The officers discovered he had stab wounds on his body.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Jimmie Kirkwood, was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine’s streets

“At this time, it is unknown if the suspect sustained injuries during this incident or during an unrelated incident; the investigation to determine how he sustained the injuries is ongoing,” Long Beach police told KTLA in a statement.

Kirkwood was booked on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, assault with the intention to commit rape, and false imprisonment, according to police. His bail was set at $100,000.

It’s unclear where in the restaurant the alleged assault took place.

The investigation is underway and no further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Pair arrested in San Mateo County for attempted murder

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Pacifica man and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested for attempted murder for an incident that took place in March at the Moonridge Apartments. According to the sheriff’s office — at around noon on March 11, deputies responded to a call about a stabbing near Miramontes Point Road […]
KRON4 News

Inmate found dead at Santa Clara County jail

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced it is investigating an in-custody death. On Monday, officials said San Jose police brought in a 58-year-old man to the Santa Clara Main Jail who was arrested on a felony bench warrant for false imprisonment. According to the sheriff’s office, the following […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Stab Wounds#Ukraine#Russia#Ktla
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bakersfield Californian

BPD arrests man on suspicion of attempted murder

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a Bakersfield man as part of their investigation into a shooting Sunday outside the Firehouse restaurant on Calloway Drive. BPD officers reported Charles Jackson, 40, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder, gang participation and felon in possession of a firearm.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD investigates Mission District homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are investigating an overnight stabbing in San Francisco’s Mission neighborhood. Officers responded around 2 a.m. to a reported stabbing at 24th Street and Potrero Avenue, according to a press release. When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man. Medics showed up, but he died on scene. The SFPD’s […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police release photo of suspect in attack on 84-year-old grandfather

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Daly City Police Department has released a photo and surveillance video of the suspect in an unprovoked attack on an 84-year-old man last month. The incident occurred on Friday, March 21, 2022 at approximately 5:58 p.m. when 84-year-old Salomon Hernandez was attacked while doing yardwork in front of his […]
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death

A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

Man arrested on suspicion of burglary in Ridgecrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police responded to a burglary alarm in Ridgecrest at 12:35 a.m. on Friday. According to the Ridgecrest Police Department Facebook page, officers found the front door glass shattered at the Shell gas station on 301 N. China Lake Blvd. Officers watched the surveillance video and recognized the suspect as Elijah Barragan. […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy