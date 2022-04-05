ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Abilene ISD principal accused of stealing meds from nurse’s office

By Joey Hollingsworth
ABILENE (KTAB/KRBC) — A former Abilene elementary school principal has been arrested on fraud charges after being accused of stealing medication from the school nurse’s office.

According to a news release issued Monday evening by the Abilene Police Department (APD), 40-year-old Kyle Wiskow was arrested Monday for fraudulent possession of prescription, a second-degree felony.

APD says Wiskow, the former principal at Bonham Elementary, is accused of stealing medication from the nurse’s office at the school.

The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) says in a statement that Wiskow was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 2 after district staff raised concerns that prompted investigations by the district, APD, and the State Board for Educator Certification.

Wiskow resigned effective at the end of this year, AISD says.

WFISD: Superintendent Mike Kuhrt resigns

Abilene ISD released the following statement regarding Wiskow’s arrest:

The Abilene Independent School District has been made aware of the arrest of Dr. Kyle Wiskow, the former principal of Bonham Elementary, on the charge of fraudulent possession of a prescription.

Dr. Wiskow was immediately placed on administrative leave on February 2 following concerns raised by district staff, and investigations were opened by AISD, the Abilene Police Department, and the State Board for Educator Certification. The district cooperated fully with the APD and SBEC investigations, and Dr. Wiskow resigned effective at the end of this year. Prior to the conclusion of those investigations, additional evidence was brought forth resulting in the APD arresting Dr. Wiskow today and filing charges against him.

The protection of our children is our top priority and we are committed to providing a safe and secure place for every AISD student to go to school. The district takes these situations extremely seriously and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials on this matter. We are thankful for the collaborative work of the APD and the diligent attention to school and student safety provided by our staff.

Thank you for your ongoing support of Abilene ISD and the trust you place in our district.

Statement from Abilene Independent School District
