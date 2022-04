AKRON, Ohio — A 41-year-old man was taken to the hospital Monday after he was shot in the back by another man during an argument in West Akron, police say. Officers were called at about 5:15 p.m. to the 800 block of Mercer Avenue. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the center of his back and began giving him first aid. The man was taken by ambulance to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.

