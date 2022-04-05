ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden-Obama: White House reunion to celebrate health law

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR, The Associated Press, ZEKE MILLER
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFBKH_0ezrLoJg00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time President Barack Obama was in the White House was on Jan. 20, 2017, when he left to escort his successor — bent on overturning “Obamacare” — to the Capitol to be inaugurated. Obama returns to the White House on Tuesday for a moment he can savor. His signature Affordable Care Act […]

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Ok Magazine

Where Are Malia and Sasha Obama Now That They Left the White House?

After spending eight years in the public eye because of their father, President Barack Obama, Malia and Sasha Obama are now all grown up and out on their own. Malia is 23 years old and a recent Harvard University graduate. Sasha is 20 years old and a sophomore at the University of Southern California after transferring from the University of Michigan. The girls returned home to live with the former President and his wife, Michelle, when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

White House considering Biden trip to Europe

WASHINGTON — The White House is considering the possibility of President Joe Biden’s traveling to Europe in the coming weeks, according to three U.S. officials and two people familiar with the discussions. The trip, which would focus on the war in Ukraine and aim to reassure America’s allies...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Care Act#Health Law#Biden#Ap#The White House
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Fox News

Dana Perino: “The Biden White House Is In Triage Mode”

On Thursday, President Biden joined fellow NATO leaders in Brussels to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. As the incursion surpasses one month, the United States has reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s defense by providing $1 billion in humanitarian aid funds, issuing harsher sanctions against Russia, and providing more weaponry to their troops in hopes of weakening Putin. Co-anchor of ‘America’s Newsroom’ and former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino joins to discuss why Putin has been undeterred despite harsh economic sanctions, the Biden administration’s messaging on domestic issues amid international crises, and how Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown’s confirmation hearing have brought voting issues to the surface. Later, Dana pays tribute to the late Madeleine Albright, who made history serving as America’s first female Secretary of State.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

US warns Xi Jinping of ‘what might come his way’ if China supports Russia in Ukraine war effort

A top US state department official has warned president Xi Jinping of “what might come his way” if China supports Russia’s Ukraine invasion.China could face sanctions similar to Russia if it supported Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion, said Wendy Sherman, the state deparment’s deputy secretary and second-most senior official, to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.“I think one only has to look at the range of sanctions, more to be announced today, against Putin. It gives President Xi, I think, a pretty good understanding of what might come his way should he in fact support Putin in any...
FOREIGN POLICY
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy