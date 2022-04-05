WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (4/5)

AEW is invading Beantown tonight as we’re live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts! As expected, we’re getting right to the action!. Deuling “Let’s Go Christian/Adam Cole” chants to start and the crowd is hot for this. Couple of early takedowns by Christian to start and Cole takes to the outside. Christian follows and lands a clothesline. Some chops for the fans and Christian props Cole up on the top rope. Cole wiggles out and traps Christian in the Tree of WOAH. Low super kick to Christian’s face and Cole is back on top. Cole dumps Christian to the outside and taunts on the steps as we headed to commercial. Rude Awakening on the inside by Cole and we’re in chin lock city, baby. Cole looks to lower the boom early but Christian dumps him to the outside. Christian goes up top and dives over the turnbuckle to Cole on the outside but just barely catches him. Trading shots in the center of the ring but Cole gets the better of it with an enziguiri. Cole heads up top but eats a boot to the face and Christian lands a swinging DDT off the top rope. Cole begs for the time out but baits Christian in, attempts another enziguiri but Christian ducks. Killswitch attempt is countered but Christian lands a falling reverse DDT. Christian goes up top for a splash but he misses. Superkick to the knee by Cole, followed by one to the face, and Cole looks to lower the boom.. got em! Two count only, as Excalibur reminds us Cole did not lower the knee pad and that is why he didn’t get the pin. Small, tiny little bit of storytelling that I greatly appreciate there. Cole catches Christian coming off the middle rope with a superkick to the teeth… one, two, no! Christian counters a Panama Sunrise with a top rope hurricanrana for a long two count! Christian is looking for the spear, Cole with another superkick to the knee. Christian counters a Panama Sunrise with a back body drop, but Cole delivers a pump kick for two! Christian ducks under a Cole strike and hits the spear! That’s got to be it but NO! Two count! Christian looking for the Killswitch but Cole hooks the bottom rope with his foot and as the referee goes to untangle him… eye poke! Cole lowers the boom and that’s all she wrote! A paint by numbers Christian Cage match and I don’t mean that in a bad way. Told a fun story, the crowd was hot, and got even hotter towards the finish. If I may ask… Can Cole lay off the superkicks? I don’t think we need 6 per match.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO