WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (4/5)

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fallout from NXT Stand And Deliver will continue on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode. WWE...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

Randy Orton Wishes AEW Star Was Still Working For WWE

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Randy Orton commented on his legacy in the wrestling business:. “I want my legacy to be that I made sure that the guys like Edge, and Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles and, God, I miss Daniel Bryan. I wish he was still here. But these guys that are coming up like Priest, Theory, the Street Prophets, Riddle, these guys that have all the potential in the world. In some cases, like the first guys, I listed, Roman [Reigns] as well, these guys that can work, and they know the art of this business, I want my legacy to be that I was able to, with these gentlemen, take this business to the next generation and make sure that that new wave of talent knows how to do it the right way, staying true to the art of what it is, and making sure that number one priority is taking care of your opponent’s health that you’re in the ring with. That needs to be number one in every case. I think if that’s my legacy, I’m happy with that.”
PWMania

Surgery Update On Rick Boogs Following Injury At WrestleMania

Rick Boogs has underwent successful surgery to repair his torn quad and patella tendon. As noted, Night One of WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining over Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. There was a moment early on where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders. He went to put Jimmy Uso on his shoulders for a double Fireman’s Carry, but when Jimmy jumped up onto him, Boogs’ knee gave out and they all went down. Boogs then rolled to the floor and spent the rest of the match being checked on by trainers at ringside. Nakamura finished the match by himself and it seemed like things were cut short or changed due to the injury. After the match, trainers helped Boogs walk away from the ring but they had to carry him to the back by the time they got him up the ramp. Michael Cole later noted during commentary that Boogs was checked out backstage and it was determined that he suffered a torn quadriceps and a torn patella tendon, and that he would need surgery.
PWMania

Possible Spoiler On Lacey Evans’ WWE Return

Lacey Evans has been out of action since early 2021 while pregnant with her second child, but now PWInsider reports that she is scheduled to be at Friday’s SmackDown taping in Milwaukee. There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Evans, but she was feuding with SmackDown...
PWMania

More On WWE Splitting Up The Imperium Stable

New details on future main roster plans for WWE NXT’s Imperium are being reported on. As reported here on PWMania earlier this week, there was a pitch made for Imperium to come to the main roster, likely the SmackDown brand, but with just Gunther and Marcel Barthel. This is why there was tension between Barthel and Fabian Aichner on Tuesday’s post-Stand & Deliver show.
PWMania

Lacey Evans Returns To WWE Television On SmackDown

Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television during the April 8th 2022 edition of Smackdown. Backstage, Evans cut a babyface promo and talked about how she had a rough upbringing but said it made her who she is today. Evans last appeared on the WWE RAW brand back in...
PWMania

Spoiler On A WWE SmackDown Debut/Name Change

The new version of Imperium is apparently being called up from WWE NXT to WWE SmackDown tonight. As we’ve noted, there was an idea pitched that would see Gunther and Marcel Barthel come to SmackDown as a new two-man version of Imperium, without Fabian Aichner. This is why there was tension between Barthel and Aichner on this week’s NXT 2.0 episode.
PWMania

The LA Park Family Reportedly Done In MLW After WrestleMania Weekend Incident

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that there was heat on LA Park in MLW over something that happened in the past, which wasn’t made clear, while at the same time Park has a reputation that comes from being difficult to deal with. However, Park is a legend and MLW kept using him because he was a star who always got over.
PWMania

Looking At UFC 273

Tonight’s Ultimate Fighting Championship pay-per-view features two title bouts at the top of the card, and an interesting under card as well. The current Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, who was slated to defend his belt against former champion Max Holloway last month, will put the title on the line against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Volkanovski, who defeated Holloway twice previously, with their second bout as a narrow split decision win, was scheduled to compete in the trilogy fight last month, but an injury forced the challenger to cancel the contest. Instead, Jung was named the new opponent and the bout was shifted to UFC 273. Volkanovski’s most recent fight was an impressive title defense against Brian Ortega in September of last year with the unanimous decision victory on the score cards.
PWMania

Roman Reigns Sends The Usos To Win The RAW Tag Team Championship, Reigns vs. Nakamura Soon?

WWE is now teasing that the RAW Tag Team Titles will be unified with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. This week’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX saw new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns come to the ring with Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, to celebrate his WrestleMania 38 win over Brock Lesnar and reveal what’s next on The Island of Relevancy.
PWMania

Stipulation Match Set For WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is set to take place at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. Friday’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Rousey address her WrestleMania loss to Flair, and how she made her tap out while the referee was out. Rousey then challenged Flair to an “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash.
PWMania

Stephanie McMahon Issues Letter On WrestleMania Success

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued the following email and infographic on WrestleMania 38 today- This past weekend, WrestleMania 38 emanated live across two nights from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX and became WWE’s highest-grossing and most-attended event in company history with 156,352 total fans. The most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history saw 13.3M in-airing social media interactions across both nights becoming the second most engaging WrestleMania of all time.
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Results – April 6, 2022

AEW is invading Beantown tonight as we’re live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts! As expected, we’re getting right to the action!. Deuling “Let’s Go Christian/Adam Cole” chants to start and the crowd is hot for this. Couple of early takedowns by Christian to start and Cole takes to the outside. Christian follows and lands a clothesline. Some chops for the fans and Christian props Cole up on the top rope. Cole wiggles out and traps Christian in the Tree of WOAH. Low super kick to Christian’s face and Cole is back on top. Cole dumps Christian to the outside and taunts on the steps as we headed to commercial. Rude Awakening on the inside by Cole and we’re in chin lock city, baby. Cole looks to lower the boom early but Christian dumps him to the outside. Christian goes up top and dives over the turnbuckle to Cole on the outside but just barely catches him. Trading shots in the center of the ring but Cole gets the better of it with an enziguiri. Cole heads up top but eats a boot to the face and Christian lands a swinging DDT off the top rope. Cole begs for the time out but baits Christian in, attempts another enziguiri but Christian ducks. Killswitch attempt is countered but Christian lands a falling reverse DDT. Christian goes up top for a splash but he misses. Superkick to the knee by Cole, followed by one to the face, and Cole looks to lower the boom.. got em! Two count only, as Excalibur reminds us Cole did not lower the knee pad and that is why he didn’t get the pin. Small, tiny little bit of storytelling that I greatly appreciate there. Cole catches Christian coming off the middle rope with a superkick to the teeth… one, two, no! Christian counters a Panama Sunrise with a top rope hurricanrana for a long two count! Christian is looking for the spear, Cole with another superkick to the knee. Christian counters a Panama Sunrise with a back body drop, but Cole delivers a pump kick for two! Christian ducks under a Cole strike and hits the spear! That’s got to be it but NO! Two count! Christian looking for the Killswitch but Cole hooks the bottom rope with his foot and as the referee goes to untangle him… eye poke! Cole lowers the boom and that’s all she wrote! A paint by numbers Christian Cage match and I don’t mean that in a bad way. Told a fun story, the crowd was hot, and got even hotter towards the finish. If I may ask… Can Cole lay off the superkicks? I don’t think we need 6 per match.
PWMania

Tony Khan Speaks Out On Wrestlers Jumping Ship Between WWE and AEW

Tony Khan did an interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com and talked more about Cody Rhodes making a return to WWE. Khan said he wasn’t surprised that Cody returned to WWE:. “He wasn’t going to be here and based on the conversations we were having — he never outright told me — but it was obvious that was what was happening.”
PWMania

News On WWE’s Next Saudi Arabia Event In 2022

WWE is currently finalizing plans for the company’s next event in Saudi Arabia, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Johnson wrote that “the early word is they will once again return around Halloween, either the final week of October or the first week of November.”. Andrew Zarian of...
PWMania

Latest On Gunther’s WWE Main Roster Debut

As PWMania.com previously reported, Gunther (formerly WALTER) made his main roster debut on the April 8th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown. It’s believed that Gunther lost weight prior to his call-up due to Vince McMahon wanting talent to be slim. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the matter during Wrestling Observer Radio:
PWMania

Tony Khan Comments On Cody Rhodes’ AEW Departure

AEW President Tony Khan chose to focus on the future of AEW when asked about Cody Rhodes this week. Khan spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote last night’s AEW Dynamite, and was asked about Rhodes returning to WWE this past weekend at WrestleMania 38. He admitted he lost a top talent, but pointed to how Samoa Joe was debuting against Max Caster in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. Khan also noted how AEW has recently signed Toni Storm and Jeff Hardy.
PWMania

Reaction To Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta On AEW Rampage

In the main event of the April 8th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage, Jon Moxley won a competitive and bloody match against Wheeler Yuta. Afterwards, William Regal shook Yuta’s hand and Yuta has seemingly been added to the Blackpool Combat Club. The match received critical acclaim from wrestling fans...
PWMania

Matt Hardy Addresses Jay Briscoe Backlash For Past Homophobic Tweets

During his podcast, Matt Hardy talked about the FTR vs. Briscoes match from ROH’s Supercard of Honor 2022:. “Oh my God. FTR and the Briscoes were amazing. I mean, it blew me away. It made me proud to be a person who loves tag team wrestling and who believes tag team wrestling deserves main event status. Those guys killed it. FTR, they really are great. I love how they incorporate old school aspects into a new school game. The Briscoes are one of my favorite tag teams of all time and I want nothing but the best for those guys. I love Jay and Mark. They’re both great guys.”
