Bird Flu Found in Western Wyoming

By Conner Nuckols
 4 days ago

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A strain of bird flu has made its way into western Wyoming.

The Wyoming Livestock Board identified a case of avian influenza in a flock of mixed non-commercial birds in Park County. Livestock board officials say all of the birds on the premises will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.

Avian influenza is a highly contagious disease that can infect chickens, turkeys, and other birds; Causing severe illness and sometimes sudden death in infected birds.

Anyone in western Wyoming, eastern Idaho, or southern Montana who deals with poultry is asked to monitor the health of their birds and report any signs of the virus to their local officials.

