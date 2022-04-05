ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislation allowing your pet to be buried with you after they die to be heard in House Commerce

By Brooke Thorington
 4 days ago

A bill to allow for your pet’s remains to be buried with you will be heard in House Commerce Tuesday. Minden Representative Wayne McMahen, who is a retired veterinarian said the nexus of his bill is to make it not illegal to bury a pet in a human cemetery.

“If the cemeteries agree and can come up with some rules and guidelines that work for them, it would be possible to bury your pet in the same area that you would be buried yourself,” said McMahen.

Present law defines a cemetery as a place for the burial of human remains.

After serving as a veterinarian for 40 years, McMahen said pets are considered one of the family and many individuals find comfort in having their four-legged best friend rest beside them.

“This prohibits a pet owner from euthanizing a pet when there’s no medical need for the purpose of interring the pet with the owner at the owner’s death,” said McMahen.

For example, an urn of the pet’s remains can be added to a cemetery plot.

Of all of the bills McMahen has presented for legislation he said he’s received the most feedback on HB 833 and it’s been overwhelmingly positive. Even a stranger approached him at the capitol about the legislation.

“He said I like that bill you’ve got, I said which one, he said the one about pet burial, I think that’s way overdue,” said McMahen.

The bill would also allow for pet remains to be buried prior, during, or after the commitment of human remains and they must be placed in a grave, vault, crypt, or niche.

