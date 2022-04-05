NHL Tuesday bets: Six shot on goal props

Avalanche right winger Valeri Nichushkin is likely to get some shots on net Tuesday against the Penguins. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

We split our picks Monday and will look to get back in the green on what is a loaded night of hockey.

With so many games, we'll be upping the volume a bit.

I have six players I like to hit their Shots on Goal (SOG) props Tuesday night, so let's get to the spots.

Valeri Nichushkin over 2.5 SOG (-125 DK)

We start with Valeri Nichushkin, who has been steady with his shots for Colorado.

In a big game, the Avs will visit the Penguins, and Pittsburgh is allowing 32.2 shots per game in their last 10 at home.

Pittsburgh is a very viable target, with their shots allowed numbers increasing when looking at just their last five splits.

I like Nichuskin to capitalize. He's covered his SOG prop in eight of his last 10 games and three of four on the road.

It always helps that he just had four SOG against the Penguins on Saturday.

Ivan Provorov over 2.5 SOG (+135 DK)

I really like the value we're getting here for one of Philadelphia's top defensemen, Ivan Provorov.

Firstly, the opponent. Columbus has gotten pummeled with shots on the road, allowing 37.4 per game in their past 10, which is the most in the NHL.

Then we look at how they fare to defensemen shots, and our boy Provorov's stock rises. The Blue Jackets are allowing the second-most shots per game to defensemen since the All-Star break.

Provorov has covered his SOG in six of nine and two straight at home.

When these teams last met, Provorov finished with four SOG. Love the +135 value here.

Jacob Trouba over 2.5 SOG (+125 DK)

I admit I'll be disappointed if you didn't see this name coming, we ride with Jacob Trouba until further notice.

The reasoning is explained in the tweet below.

Josh Norris over 2.5 SOG (-125 DK)

Here's another regular around these parts. My approach to these repeat targets is if they are in a good matchup again, it doesn't feel worth worrying "when will he miss"?

As I've mentioned every time Norris plays, since Drake Batherson returned to the lineup and teamed up with Norris and Tkachuk on the top line, Norris has been shooting like crazy.

Norris has hit his SOG in four straight games and is averaging 7.25 shot attempts per game in that span.

On Tuesday, he'll get Montreal, a team allowing 35.3 shots per game at home in their past 10 and 40.8 in their last five.

Patrice Bergeron over 3.5 SOG (-110 DK)

We missed on Marchand Monday night and now go to the guy we probably should have bet on, but this pick is not a result of buyer's remorse.

Bergeron is rolling, yes, covering his shot prop in nine of his past 11 and four straight on the road.

His opponent Tuesday, Detroit, has been letting up a ton of shots (33.9 per game at home last 10), and they've been particularly vulnerable to shots from the center position.

Well, that's where Bergeron presides on Boston's top line, and in three games against the Red Wings this season, Bergeron has covered each time, averaging 5.7 SOG per game.

Tyler Seguin over 2.5 SOG (+100 DK)

We'll close with Tyler Seguin at even-money. Seguin and the Stars will host the Islanders Tuesday, a team allowing 35.7 shots per game on the road in their past 10.

They too have struggled slowing down shots on goal from centers, favoring Seguin here.

Seguin has been much better at home, covering his SOG in five of his last six games.

Love the price here.

Best of luck Tuesday night! Let's cash some NHL bets on this fine Tuesday.