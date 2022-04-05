1965 Cadillac Eldorado Is A Larger Than Life Masterpiece

This car is the epitome of 1960s luxury and style.

Cadillac has been America's premium luxury brand ever since the 1970s when they began producing massive land yachts that combined big V8 engines with the most oversized frame available at the time. From gigantic SUVs that could carry the whole family anywhere, they'd like to vehicles that seemed to resemble a rolling house, these things were loud and proud. Everyone from politicians to celebrities has been spotted rolling around in their own gigantic classic Cadillac, making the brand virtually synonymous with the idea of luxury and wealth. Now you can taste just what it was like to live the high life in 1960s America when you buy this 1965 Cadillac Eldorado convertible.

First of all, we've got to focus on the convertible top, which folds up and down with incredible ease and makes the car very rare in the American collector car market. This vehicle is one of just 2,125 examples like it made, which means that there are only a few people in the world who will someday own one. With the scarce specs, you also get the factory Saddle Firemist paint job and an interior color that would make any automotive enthusiast go wild. This car is the epitome of a high-rolling luxury car with plenty of comfort and design. You may see the heavy body and assume that the vehicle must be pretty slow. However, this car has a special secret waiting for any driver willing to push the gas pedal to its limit.

Producing a deep exhaust note is a V8 engine that perfectly matches the larger-than-life exterior and interior style. This powerhouse utilizes 429 cubic inches to create 340 horsepower and a lot more torque which likely makes the acceleration similar to an old-school muscle car or truck. Of course, anything over 300 horsepower was incredible in the era that this car was made, but that particular figure put it ahead of nearly every other luxury competitor. This would be the perfect car for any automotive enthusiast looking for a massive V8, boastful exterior, and comfortable interior.