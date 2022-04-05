ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Romania central bank lifts key interest rate to 3%, expects higher inflation

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds details)

BUCHAREST, April 5 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to 3% on Tuesday, saying inflation would surge more than initially expected as the war in Ukraine adds to pressure on food and fuel prices.

The bank said inflation was expected to overshoot a previous forecast in the short term as higher commodity prices would outmatch a government support scheme for energy bills valid through March 2023.

In February, the bank said energy prices would push inflation into double digits in the second quarter and that the year-end forecast stood at 9.6%.

“Uncertainties and risks surrounding medium-term prospects (have) increased, nevertheless, considerably owing to the war in Ukraine and the associated sanctions, which (are) posing a new sizeable supply-side shock globally,” said a statement from the bank, which will unveil new forecasts in May.

After five consecutive hikes since October, Romania’s benchmark rate remains the lowest among its regional peers as policymakers must tread a narrow path between containing inflation, which rose to 8.53% in February, its highest level in 14 years, and fuelling a widening current account deficit.

The bank has been using money market liquidity controls as a more flexible means to tighten policy. On Tuesday, the bank also raised its lending facility rate to 4% from 3.50% and its deposit rate to 2% from 1.50%.

The bank said the Romanian leu was quasi-stable following a more modest depreciation than elsewhere in the region after the Ukraine war started, supported by its liquidity management. On Tuesday, the unit was flat against the euro.

“Higher global interest rates and Romania’s current account deficit ... will put pressure on the currency and we expect the central bank to allow a gradual depreciation,” Capital Economics said in a research note.

“We think that a deteriorating inflation outlook means that rates will rise above 5.00% later this year.”

All analysts polled by Reuters had expected Tuesday’s hike, with a median forecast for the benchmark rate at end-2022 at 4.00%. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Reuters

Reuters

