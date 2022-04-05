ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBB warns of email scam targeting social media

By Michelle Linn, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people about a scam that targets social media accounts, specifically Instagram, which nearly one billion people use every month.

Bryce Marshall with the BBB says the scam starts with an email that seems legitimate.

“You’ll receive an official-seeming email from Instagram, and according to Instagram, you have violated copyright laws and your account will be deleted in 24 hours,” says Marshall. “They want you to panic. They want you to just go with whatever they’re asking for.”

He explains the email asks you to click a link and it takes you to a website asking for your Instagram credentials.

“Most of the time scams end there, but they want to take it up a notch,” says Marshall.

A pop-up claims you must verify your email address. You’ll see a list of email providers. When you choose yours, and you’re urged to enter your email address and password.

“It directs you to the real Instagram website after you’ve typed in your email information so it makes it look like it’s legitimate,” says Marshall. “But it’s really just the cherry on top.”

Now you’ve just given a scammer control of your email account, where they can potentially access all of your social media accounts, banking information and sensitive and personal information.

Marshall says threatening to shut down your account is an intimidation tactic to pressure you into giving up your personal information. But don’t fall for it. Stay calm and think things through before you click on a link in an email.

The BBB advises you to check where the email is from and link destinations. You can do that by hovering over any links in an email to see where the link really leads. Suspicious links are one of the main giveaways of email scams.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Tulsa, OK
