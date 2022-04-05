ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paula Patton’s ‘ridiculous’ recipe for fried chicken gets roasted

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
 4 days ago

Paula Patton is getting roasted in more ways than one this week after a video of herself frying up some chicken left fans dumbfounded.

The 46-year-old actress shared the clip on Instagram last month, where she was showing fans how she cooks the poultry.

In the tutorial, the “Four Kids and It” star made some cooking snafus when she added seasonings to her grease and didn’t wash her chicken long enough before cooking it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vv6FV_0ezrI1S500
A cooking video of Paula Patton frying up chicken caught wind on social media and it has fans screaming!

However, thanks to TikTok, the video has gone viral weeks later, with many users are throwing her into the fire and blasting her baking techniques on Twitter.

The account that first shared the video simply tweeted on April 4, “Paula Patton just ruined my day.”

More memes and reactions to the “Precious” actress quasi-cooking show started to trickle in, with another person adding: “Paula please go take a chicken frying class cos that’s just ridiculous.”

“Paula Patton needs to start off with something easier like toasting bagels,” someone noted.

Others came at the biracial actress for her recipe, stating that her frying process was indicative of which parent she took after, since Patton was raised by a white mother and an African-American father.

“Dear Black People: Spend more time with your mixed children and teach them how to make Black and Southern food properly. Paula Patton’s chicken is a disgrace to our cuisine,” said one user.

Another person chimed in, “On behalf of biracial people everywhere I want to say Paula Patton doesn’t represent our cooking at all. Don’t put that mess on us…someone just taught her wrong.”

Someone argued that Patton’s cooking had nothing to do with her mixed-race ethnicity. “The issue isn’t Paula Patton’s mom being white. She’s not southern. Southern white women know how to fry chicken,” they wrote.

Others joked, “Paula Patton’s chicken is like eating dry cap’n crunch and then drinking milk.”

Some quipped that the way the “Warcraft” star cooked, was the reason why she and her ex-husband Robin Thicke divorced in 2014. The couple married in 2005 and their separation was finalized in 2015.

“Robin Thicke every morning after eating Paula Patton’s fried chicken when they were married,” one tweeted alongside a meme of a man gagging and convulsing.

Another noted, “I see part of why Robin Thicke cheated on Paula Patton. Mama was feeding them raw chicken.”

