ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden licensing report is a step backward

By Conor Norris and Edward Timmons, opinion contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdouP_0ezrHzvH00
Tweet

While administration reports on professional regulations may get lost in the shuffle of national and world news, ensuring that people have the opportunity to find meaningful work is important — especially in the middle of a nationwide labor shortage. We’ve learned a lot about the effects of occupational licensing in recent years, and now is not the time to revise history.

Unnecessary barriers to work affect people across the country, making it more difficult for too many people to find a job. But because licensing laws are passed by individual states, there is no simple nationwide solution. The federal government cannot simply overrule state laws — but it can provide resources and encouragement for states to design their own reforms.

A new report by the Treasury Department, “The State of Labor Market Competition,” takes a much less nuanced view of occupational licensing than the Obama and Trump administrations did. Inexplicably, the report also ignores key evidence economists have found about the effects of occupational licensing laws.

Occupational licensing is the strongest form of occupational regulation. Before being allowed to legally practice in a profession, individuals must receive permission from the government. To do so, they must undergo education and training, pass exams, pay fees, and meet other requirements. These can be significant hurdles for those looking for a job.

Licensing laws are designed to ensure professionals meet a minimum level of quality and protect consumers from harm from substandard services. In theory, these laws can work well, especially when it’s difficult for consumers to determine the quality of professionals before they purchase a service. In some cases, like with health care, low-quality services can be harmful, and licensing laws can limit this harm.

Because licensing requirements create a barrier of entry into a profession, research consistently finds that licensing reduces the number of professionals. The United States sacrifices about 2 million jobs annually because of licensing. It falls particularly hard on those without the means to take time off of work to meet the requirements. As a result, licensing has been found to increase economic inequality.

Having fewer workers in a profession benefits professionals who do obtain a license, helping them earn higher wages. These wage increases are passed on to consumers through higher prices. While higher wages from quality improvements can benefit consumers and workers alike, higher wages caused by licensing come at the expense of consumers.

Licensing boards, which are made up of members of the profession, have been caught behaving anticompetitively. In 2015, the Federal Trade Commission sued North Carolina’s dental board, which tried to use its authority to prevent others from offering teeth whitening services. Licensing boards with less consumer oversight have been found to have more requirements that limit entry, instead of improving quality.

Measuring the quality of services can be difficult, but research finds little evidence that licensing actually achieves its goal of improving quality. This is true for variations in the stringency of licensing standards and variations in whether licensure is required.

So, what is the overall effect of licensing? Economists have found that the costs appear to outweigh the benefits. The total value of services consumed in licensed professions is 12 percent lower than would be the case without licensing. They find that both consumers and professionals suffer. All told, we sacrifice $6 billion in output because of licensure.

In recent years, states have begun removing unnecessary licensing requirements. As the evidence that occupational licensing has significant costs continues to grow, states should continue to reconsider where licensing is necessary. In some cases, the benefits of licensing outweigh the costs. But often, less-stringent forms of regulation can protect consumers from harm without posing the same barriers to entry that can be so costly.

In 2015, the Obama administration encouraged states to reconsider their licensing laws. They recommended reducing burdensome licensing requirements and eliminating unnecessary licensing laws altogether. The Trump administration also tried to encourage licensing reform, despite agreeing on little else. It’s disappointing that the Biden administration is taking a much weaker stance as businesses continue to struggle to find skilled workers. They could not have picked a worse time to do so.

Conor Norris is assistant director and Edward Timmons is director of the Knee Center for the Study of Occupational Regulation at West Virginia University. Timmons is also a senior affiliated scholar with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden and Harris announce steps to close gender, racial wage gaps

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced moves to close gender and racial wage gaps, and boost pay equity for new federal workers and employees of federal contractors. The White House made the announcements to mark Equal Pay Day, which...
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Tackling Inflation: Biden’s next steps and American businesses

During Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell’s recent testimony before Congress, he was pressed by legislators on both sides of the aisle on the top threat to our nation’s economic growth: inflation. He reiterated similar comments this week after policymakers hiked interest rates by 25 basis points for the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Trade Commission#Professions#Economic Inequality#The Treasury Department
The Independent

Inmate asks judges to halt firing squad or electrocution

A South Carolina inmate set to die either by a firing squad or in the electric chair later this month is asking the state Supreme Court to halt his execution until judges can determine if either method is cruel and unusual punishment.Richard Bernard Moore is set to die April 29 unless a court steps in. He has until next Friday to choose between the South Carolina's electric chair, which has been used twice in the past 30 years, or being shot by three volunteers who are prison workers in rules the state finalized last month.State law also allows...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Salon

Dozens arrested as more than 1,000 join largest ever "scientist-led civil disobedience campaign"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 1,000 scientists across the globe chained themselves to the doors of oil-friendly banks, blocked bridges, and occupied the steps of government buildings on Wednesday to send an urgent message to the international community: The ecological crisis is accelerating, and only a "climate revolution" will be enough to avert catastrophe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WALB 10

Biden starts week of talks to step up aid effort in Ukraine

More than 50 people were hurt in shootings this weekend. Video shows a rented Tesla go airborne over a hill and land before crashing into parked vehicles below. The Senate Judiciary Committee begins its historic confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Transgender advocate found dead on Lake Michigan shore.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

532K+
Followers
64K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy