Awkward Collin Morikawa Masters moment ends with wedding questions

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago
Collin Morikawa and Katherine Zhu

Collin Morikawa sat through one of the most awkward interviews in Augusta, Ga., ahead of the Masters this week.

During a Monday press conference, Morikawa appeared uncomfortable throughout a series of golf-related questions by a reporter that took a hard pivot to chat about his engagement to Katherine Zhu, a former college golfer.

“Are you getting married?” the reporter abruptly asked, to which Morikawa appeared taken aback by the line of questioning.

After an awkward pause, the reporter continued, “My friend said, ‘Boys want to get married, their game starts to get rusty. Ladies, when they get married, they win majors. Are you worried about that? Or it was a bad question, or you prefer not to answer?”

Morikawa laughed and said, “No I’m not worried.”

Morikawa proposed to Zhu on Nov. 30, 2021, and he announced the good news in a post on Instagram, writing, “My forever and ever, I love you @katherinezhuu.”

The proposal came a month after Zhu supported Morikawa at the Ryder Cup in Sept. 2021, where Team USA beat Europe to win the event for the first time since 2016.

Collin Morikawa practices at Augusta on April 4, 2022

Morikawa and Zhu celebrated five years together last Friday and shared separate tributes to one another on Instagram.

“Happy 5 years together @collin_morikawa,” she captioned a photo that showed the couple kissing in the rain. “Can’t believe how much we have been through together, from long distance for 2 years to moving in together for the last 3, getting a dog together and now we’re ENGAGED! can’t wait to spend a lifetime together with you!”

Morikawa posted a photo of Zhu smiling by the ocean, with the caption, “There’s no one I’d rather be doing life with, happy 5 years @katherinezhuu. By this time next year, I’ll be calling you my wife, crazy!!!”

It’s unclear when the couple will tie the knot, but Morikawa’s caption hinted that the nuptials will likely take place this year or early 2023.

Morikawa and Zhu met in 2017, after being set up in college. Zhu was playing golf for Pepperdine and Morikawa for the University of California Berkeley at the time.

