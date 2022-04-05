Man fatally runs over wife with SUV at Salt Lake City airport, cops say

A Utah man ran over his wife in a Salt Lake City airport parking garage and killed her after they returned from vacation, police said.

Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, was charged with automobile homicide after he mowed down his 29-year-old wife, Charlotte Sturgeon, on the second level of a parking garage at Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, police said.

“Shortly after the crash, Sturgeon drove the vehicle, with his wife critically injured inside, to the airport parking payment booths where he asked for help,” Salt Lake City police said in a statement. “This incident occurred shortly after the couple returned to SLC from a vacation.”

Charlotte Sturgeon was rushed to a hospital, where she later died, police said. Cops did not release a suspected motive in the incident, which is being investigated as a homicide.

Sturgeon remained held without bond early Tuesday at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, where he’s charged with automobile homicide — criminal negligence DUI of alcohol/drugs, online records show. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

“No further information on this case is being released,” Salt Lake City police said.

The couple’s last listed address is in Taylorsville, KUTV reported.

According to Utah law, a person can be charged with automobile homicide if the driver operates a car in a “negligent manner causing the death of another” with a blood-alcohol content above the state’s limit of 0.05.

Operations at the airport were not impacted by the incident, police said.