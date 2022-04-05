ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Man fatally runs over wife with SUV at Salt Lake City airport, cops say

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A Utah man ran over his wife in a Salt Lake City airport parking garage and killed her after they returned from vacation, police said.

Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, was charged with automobile homicide after he mowed down his 29-year-old wife, Charlotte Sturgeon, on the second level of a parking garage at Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, police said.

“Shortly after the crash, Sturgeon drove the vehicle, with his wife critically injured inside, to the airport parking payment booths where he asked for help,” Salt Lake City police said in a statement. “This incident occurred shortly after the couple returned to SLC from a vacation.”

Charlotte Sturgeon was rushed to a hospital, where she later died, police said. Cops did not release a suspected motive in the incident, which is being investigated as a homicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N76I1_0ezrHuVe00
Shawn Christopher Sturgeon was charged with automobile homicide after he mowed down his wife, Charlotte Sturgeon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fF9j7_0ezrHuVe00
The incident occurred shortly after the couple returned to Salt Lake City from vacation.

Sturgeon remained held without bond early Tuesday at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, where he’s charged with automobile homicide — criminal negligence DUI of alcohol/drugs, online records show. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

“No further information on this case is being released,” Salt Lake City police said.

The couple’s last listed address is in Taylorsville, KUTV reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQDHx_0ezrHuVe00
The incident took place on the second level of a parking garage at Salt Lake International Airport on Monday.

According to Utah law, a person can be charged with automobile homicide if the driver operates a car in a “negligent manner causing the death of another” with a blood-alcohol content above the state’s limit of 0.05.

Operations at the airport were not impacted by the incident, police said.

Comments / 0

Related
First Coast News

Lake Butler man on the run after fatal shooting, officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Union County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of shooting three people and killing one in Lake Butler on Saturday night. Around 10:00 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting near Southwest 1st Terrace and Southwest 8th Lane. Three people were shot during the incident, officials said. One of the victims died from their injuries.
LAKE BUTLER, FL
KSLTV

Police stand off in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY— Salt Lake City SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are on scene of a “tactical incident involving a person with a firearm” according to a tweet from police. The stand off occurred at 1530 S. Main Street. There are no reported injuries at this time. _________________________________________________________________________________________
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Taylorsville, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Gephardt Daily

Newly released video shows man assaulting SLCPD officer at Salt Lake City Intl. Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Videos released Tuesday by the Salt Lake City Police Department show one officer being punched in the head in an unprovoked attack at Salt Lake International Airport; in an other incident, an officer is seen subduing a man who tried to walk through the security screening without complying with mandatory safety measures.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Sturgeon#Suv#City Police
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing divers surfaced before drifting apart, survivor says

Malaysian authorities resumed search for a third day Friday for three Europeans, including two teenagers, who disappeared while diving off a southern island.Authorities had expressed hope for finding them after Norwegian diving instructor Kristine Grodem was rescued Thursday. She told authorities the four surfaced safely Wednesday afternoon but they drifted away from the boat and were separated by the strong current.The group was diving in water about 15 meters (50 feet) deep at an island off the town of Mersing in southern Johor state. Grodem, 35, was rescued by a tugboat about 22 nautical miles (40 kilometers) from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Father of Three Among Those Killed Following Shooting, Head-On Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A suspected shooting and subsequent crash ended with three people dying on Friday night in Denver. Police say the situation started in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street at around 6 p.m. (credit: CBS) Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks, police say. That’s when one of the sedans collided with a pickup truck. The second sedan drove away. (credit: CBS) Officers later determined two people inside the sedan were possibly shot. That driver...
DENVER, CO
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
ABC4

Man arrested for stealing Salt Lake City patrol vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man after he stole a patrol car on Thursday. Salt Lake City Police say the suspect was spotted fleeing from the patrol car near 864 S 300 E. in Salt Lake City. Officers set up a containment area to corner the suspect. At one point, the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy